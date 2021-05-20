“Many of us have never learned to live and stay inside the grace of our own day,” writes Wm. Paul Young in a recent blog.
The grace of our own day. I like that.
We can take on the fears that the news and social media attempt to instill in us, or not. It’s our choice.
Whenever I hear an NPR reporter ask a source their favorite question — “What should we be worried about?” — I think, “You worry about it, honey. Pas moi.”
Life is too short to spend it worrying about things that may never happen, things that don’t concern me, things that “the media” wants me to be afraid of and things that are plain not true. For that matter, why ever worry about anything?
Fear sells. It goes right to the limbic (reactive) part of our brains.
Fear can lead to panic, and panic leads to actions such as rushing to the grocery store for a pallet’s worth of toilet paper, thus creating a shortage, or to the gas station to fill anything that looks like a container with gas, thus creating a shortage.
If we’ve learned anything over the past year, it should be that panic can create the very situation we fear.
Maybe watching and reading the news 24/7 isn’t a way to stay “informed,” but to be programmed with fear.
Some worry is more personal. When I was young, a relative used to tell me, “I’m worried about you,” as if that meant, “I love you.” But if you truly are concerned about me, then pray for me, trust God that all will be well for me, envision a good outcome for me.
“We think we can live another’s grace for them,” writes Young, “that by worrying on their behalf we are being helpful.”
I am not immune to worry. Many are the sleepless nights I’ve spent worrying about loved ones, about money, about daily difficulties, about ongoing situations. To the point of it affecting my daily functioning, health and relationships.
The definition of worry is “to afflict with mental distress or agitation; make anxious.” I can surely testify to that. Sometimes I’ve even referred to my bed as a torture rack.
Then I realized that I hadn’t been intentionally praying, entrusting people and situations into God’s care each day. Each today.
In an episode of “The Heat of the Night,” Bishop William Prinn is forced off the road in a racially motivated act to hurt him. A police officer visiting him in the hospital is puzzled by Prinn’s cheerfulness.
Prinn says, “We live with sadness, but we needn’t live sadly.”
“Today,” the writer of Hebrews says, we are to encourage (add courage to) one another, so that our hearts do not become hardened by the brokenness we see all around us.
There’s no denying our world is broken. Here, there and everywhere. Out in the world and inside our homes.
Young points out that, “‘The poor you have with you always is not Jesus dismissing the plight of the poor, but resisting the temptation to get dragged into the illusion that he, that day, was a resolution to the global issue of poverty. He chose to love the actual poor person who was in front of him, not the imagined masses of poor people who were not.”
Remember the manna? In Exodus, when the Jews were wandering in the wilderness, God fed them with manna. Each morning they gathered it to be consumed that day.
Trust is for today, now, this moment.
May we learn to live and stay inside the grace of our own days.
