Ding!
A text message.
Is it from one of my kids? A good friend? Someone from work?
No. It is a third reminder about an upcoming medical appointment.
I do remember that I have this appointment. What I don’t remember is authorizing the practice to text, call and email me about upcoming appointments.
It feels demeaning. I’m an adult. I show up for all of my appointments. If I can’t make it, I call or email to cancel.
As soon as I know of a medical appointment, I write it on the large, colorful calendar hanging on the side of my refrigerator.
I also use that calendar to note other dates and times to remember, such as auto inspections, birthdays, anniversaries, special events, dinner dates out or hosting.
Some people like getting reminders. An automatic reminder service’s website says that medical practices should use them so patients “don’t have to bear the weight” of remembering them. (Yeah, we wouldn’t want to overtax our brains by remembering something, would we?)
To be fair, in the U.S., between 5 and 30% of patients don’t show up for their appointments, costing billions of dollars in lost revenue nationwide. So, I can see why there’s a need to remind some folks.
People miss appointments for many reasons: Something else has come up, they don’t have transportation, they can’t afford the co-pay. If they are given opportunities to cancel, it allows the practice to fill that gap with other patients.
Statistics show that flat-out no-shows are the bigger problem for medical practices. A minor reason for this is scheduling the appointment too far in the future.
How many times have you been at the doctor’s office and they’re scheduling your appointment for a year from now and ask something like, “Is Tuesday, July 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. good for you?”
“Um, sure,” I stammer. “I guess so.”
But some people simply don’t care about their appointments. Ask any single person who uses a dating app how many no-shows they’ve experienced.
The husband and I sometimes host events on our farm. When we first started using Facebook to invite people, I experienced much anxiety because 2,000 people clicked “Going.”
In actuality, like, 50 of them showed up. So now I know better.
When I’m being scheduled for a follow-up appointment, I always slide the little card into my pants pocket. At home, I write that appointment onto my main calendar, and throw away the card.
The husband, on the other hand, likes getting the text message, phone call, e-mail and postcard reminders. He has that option. He doesn’t always write it on the calendar.
So what I’m saying is that I want always to be given the option to opt out of automatic reminders.
Lest one think I’m a Luddite, I do have a cloud-based calendar. I use it for work meetings and appointments during the work day, as well as lunch dates, bicycling meet-ups and other personal reminders, not so much for weeknight or weekend plans. At times, I have it notify me 30 to 60 minutes beforehand.
In a list of strategies to decrease no-shows, the last one on this automatic reminder service’s website is to establish relationships with patients.
Imagine that.
My favorite medical practice is my favorite because of how friendly and respectful the staff is. From the receptionist to the nurse to the surgeon. They call me by name. They ask how I’m doing like they genuinely want to know. They speak to me as an equal.
I always look forward to going.
