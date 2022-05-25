For some local chefs, Downtown Dinner Party, which requires they offer an exclusive dish in a tasting-plate format, is a welcome opportunity to create something new.
"This is why we do what we do,” said chef Matt Clancey, of Clementine Cafe in Harrisonburg. “This is the fun part.”
Clancey, along with chef Bill Bleecker of Clementine, created a layered “bocole” — a Puerto Rican corn cake, with aromatic “sofrito” slaw, pan-seared pork belly and light avocado mousse — as their dish for the Saturday evening dinner party. The event is an annual fundraiser for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
“We use the pork belly a lot on our menu, and I just wanted to play with something different with it,” said Bleecker, who developed the recipe.
Highlighting the “Future in Focus,” this year’s Downtown Dinner Party, which takes place in the open air at Turner Pavilion, featured around 20 tasting stations from downtown restaurants in Harrisonburg’s culinary district, creating a smorgasbord of never-before-seen dishes for around 300 guests underneath futuristic purple lighting and iridescent prisms.
“This is one of my favorite events in town,” said Brad Cohen, a local real estate agent, sponsor of the event and president of HDR’s board. “It’s casual, you see a bunch of people you know, you get to taste all the off-menu stuff from all the local restaurants. This is why I love downtown.”
Steve Urglavitch, owner of Urgie’s Cheesesteaks on East Water Street, said he decided to make cheesesteak egg rolls for the event, which challenges local restaurants to flex their creative muscles and offer plates that aren’t from their regular menu.
Urglavitch offered the deep-fried rolls, stuffed with steak, with a side of mango chutney and American cheese salsa.
“You can put anything in an egg roll,” Urglavitch said. “People in Philly would probably throw rocks at it, but this is our take on it.”
Chef David Brenneman, of The Golden Pony on North Main Street, offered guests a crispy pulled pork empanada. A crunchy shell filled with pork and caramelized onions was complemented with tangy barbecue sauce and tart apple slaw, Brenneman said.
“I just love eating pulled pork, and I figured this would be an easy preparation for an event like this,” Brenneman said.
Steve Pizarro, owner of Cuban Burger on West Water Street, created choripán, an Argentine-style sausage on a bun served with his fragrant chimichurri sauce, the color of a forest canopy. Pizarro’s wife, Shami, said she was excited to share the dish with customers.
“We call it our secret for when we have barbecues,” Shami Pizarro said. “Now, everyone has a chance to try it. This is a great event to be able to see some of our incredible regulars and people who don’t know we’ve been here for 10 years.”
Some attendees raved about Capitol Waffle Shop’s macaroni and cheese waffle, topped with French-fried onions. They said the savory, indulgent plate was perfect sustenance for a night of drinking and dancing to jazzy bossa nova music, provided by Gabe Rabel Trio, of Harrisonburg.
Managers said they nearly ran out of supplies after giving out over 325 waffles at the dinner party. They said the waffle will make an appearance on the menu at the Richmond-based chain restaurant that opened on East Market Street in April.
“It will be on the menu very, very soon,” said manager Tyler Supko. “I feel like it went very well. We have many repeat people.”
