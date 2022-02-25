Grab a napkin, a festival for foodies is about to begin.
Downtown Harrisonburg Restaurant Month, which starts Tuesday and runs through the end of March, features heaping helpings of programs from Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the city’s restaurants.
Restaurant month is an annual celebration of the numerous spots that led Harrisonburg to adopt the Culinary District designation, the first city in Virginia to do so.
The month will center around Taste of Downtown Harrisonburg, a week of culinary workshops, back this year and scheduled for March 11 through 20. Events will include charcuterie board arrangement, cidermaking and empanada workshops. It will also include chef demonstrations at Court Square Theater.
All month long, there will be a Taste of Downtown Flight Passport event, which will include stamps from different food locales around town. Participants can earn stamps for ordering certain menu items and attending workshops. If they earn at least four stamps, they can enter their passport to win gift cards for downtown dollars.
A downtown dining guide, detailing the restaurants in the city, will be printed in the Daily News-Record in mid-March.
Details on the lineup for Taste of Downtown and the Flight Passport event will aggregate online at downtownharrisonburg.org/restaurantmonth. Links to purchase tickets for the workshops can also be found on the HDR webpage.
— Staff Report
