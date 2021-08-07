From the outside, Earlynn Miller’s home of over 20 years looks like a typical ranch-style house, but the inside is filled with creativity and memories from a lifetime of travel and artistry with a special emphasis on folk arts.
Miller, died in April at 80 from heart complications, was the inaugural professor in the dance program at James Madison University, gave her time and money to the program especially in retirement and was a patron of the arts in Harrisonburg along with her partner, Don Albright.
Miller was never married and had no children, but met Albright during her retirement. The two traveled together and lived together for the last five years of Miller’s life on Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s campus while maintaining the house to use as Miller’s studio and for parties.
“They put the ‘S’ in arts,” Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “Any event that combined multiple art forms, they were there for that. Don would give Earlynn all the credit here. She loved all kinds of arts and believed in their interconnectedness.”
In her career, Miller was passionate about folk art, serving on the board of directors for the Shenandoah Valley Folk Arts Revival Society and as a founding member of the North American Federation of German Folk Dance Groups, and took students to folk dance competitions in Europe.
Miller, who retired with many accolades including professor emerita status in 1999, spent much of her retirement decorating and remodeling her home on Hillcrest Drive to include a studio, fabulous bathrooms, a therapy pool, guest apartment and more.
Nothing represents Miller’s appreciation for the interconnectedness of art like her home.
In May, the JMU College of Visual and Performing Arts hosted a “Toast to Earlynn” event at the home, where students from the college were trained as “tour guides” who led guests through the house a couple of people at a time.
The tour began at the wrought iron and wood front door, which opens to the living area that is sparsely decorated with punched copper tiles lining the ceiling and a natural wooden chair made by a local artist.
To the left of the entry is the kitchen, laundry and Miller’s studio, which she built onto the house as an addition and overlooks the western part of the Shenandoah Valley.
The house is decorated with an emphasis on folk arts from across cultures.
In Miller’s studio there stands a roughly 6-foot-tall carved wood totem with wild-looking dragon-like creatures carved in. Albright, also an art collector who served overseas in the U.S. Information Agency, said he brought it home from Indonesia, along with an intricately carved wooden lantern that hung on the ceiling.
The right of the entry leads to a guest bathroom, master suite and a staircase to the finished basement.
Miller’s bedroom is decorated with Southwestern elements, while the master bathroom is covered in Persian tile that Miller bought locally. The house is full of small “Easter eggs,” like pocket doors, storage containers and hidden passages.
Another highlight of the home are the otherworldly guest bathrooms.
The main floor guest bathroom has a forest of wrought iron branches through an exposed beam ceiling. Light shines through a pink salt sink base, and a detailed mosaic of the four seasons adorns the walk-in shower.
Visitors to Miller’s house and studio call the entire thing a “work of art,” and like any work of art, Miller sometimes ran into snags and had to solve unexpected problems. Miller and Albright’s catchphrase became “just tile over it,” filling unexpected gaps in the kitchen with intricate tile from around the globe.
Yates Spencer, who owns a metalworking shop called Mingum Metal and a cookware-making business called Athena Skillet, said he worked with Miller for several accents adorning her home, including one of the first projects she completed, an iron sink stand that looked like a viny tree.
“Earlynn was a delight to work with,” Spencer said. “She usually came to me with a vision or a sketch. We’d come up with something that we both liked. A lot of the projects I did for her home were custom, but she bought some of the sculptures that are in her yard from my shop.”
The tour snaked through the rest of the house and concluded on the rear patio, where guests met Albright and toasted a glass of wine to Miller.
“It was a salute to Earlynn,” Albright said. “I think she would’ve been delighted. If somebody wanted to see the house, she would’ve shown it to you, but she was never showy about it.”
Albright said he’s been running and organizing the cleaning out process of the house. He said there were many papers to go through and other things. The fate of the house is unknown at this point. Albright said Miller wanted to give it to JMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, but she hadn’t completed her will when she died.
“It’s going to be the hardest for me when this house is gone,” Albright said. “When I am here, I feel surrounded by Earlynn’s presence, and that’s a great comfort to me.”
