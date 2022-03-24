In 1958, Benjamin Britten completed a one-act opera entitled, “Noye’s Fludde.”
Members of the Eastern Mennonite University community are staging their own version of Britten’s opera that was based on a 15th-century English text and written in Old English, according to a press release.
The show will include puppetry, unique percussion, a handbell ensemble and vocalists from the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir, according to the release.
Performances will take place April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in the university’s Lehman Auditorium, the release said.
Tickets for the show may be purchased online, by calling 540-432-4582 or by visiting the university’s box office, on the lower level of the University Commons, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
— Staff Report
