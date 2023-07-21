Local poet Travis Hupp is celebrating a major life goal in the publication of his first book "Faster, Annihilators!."
Growing up in the Shenandoah Valley as a marginalized person and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Hupp said he discovered poetry very early in life as a means of deeply examining not only the world around him but his reactions to it and expectations of himself.
"I was leaving middle school and heading into high school. I just picked up a pen and started to write,” Hupp said. “I was going through some stuff at home, and it was a way for me to get it out and help me to understand it better.”
Finding support and encouragement from peers in his youth ignited a desire to publish, according to Hupp, but many years of apprehension about making his work public delayed the process.
"I remember, before I got out of high school, some of my friends going through my poetry with me and going, 'You should really get this out there and get it published,'” he said. “I remember thinking one day I'll probably do that. Then I finally got around to it when I'm 41.”
"Faster, Annihilators!" is a collection that documents a life journey through poetry, including works written by a 15-year-old Hupp through to the present day, creating a chronicle of developing life, experiences of homophobia, social observations, personal growth and resilience, yet with deep hope, humor and a love of the valley he calls home, Hupp said.
"I had a lot of material to choose from. When I started going through it, I found all these other poems that I had written when I was younger, and it got the juices flowing again," Hupp said, going on to reveal the unique experience of preparing to finally publish. "There were multiple moments through the editing process, choosing which poems should go first and which poems should go next — the calls with my editors and my publicists — there have been a good dozen moments throughout this when I've thought I'm doing this ready or not. This is real and is really going to happen, and I'm so glad that I did. I'm very proud of it."
Hupp said there are many things he hopes readers glean from the book, but he definitely wants people to find that thread of hope.
“Once they start reading, I hope that people will find a sense of reality to it," Hupp said. “It confronts how grim reality can be sometimes, but there's also a thread of hope running through it — a sense of resilience that I hope people will find in it, and a sense of humor that I feel runs through the whole book, which is absolutely vital to surviving most things in life. If you have a sense of humor, you have a lot easier time getting through anything."
Not satisfied to rest on his publishing accomplishments, Hupp is already hard at work on a second book of poetry titled "Sin and I," and even a trilogy of novels titled "The Omnipresence," which the author described as horror and dark fantasy, taking some inspiration from real life.
"I still experience moments of needing poetry for all kinds of reasons," he said. "I've gotten into the habit of writing so much that when I experience something good, when I experience something bad, I always want to write about it — no matter what kind of experience it is.”
Strongly believing that there is an artist in everyone, Hupp said of his hopes for the poetry book, ”I hope that anyone that reads my book, who encounters it, whether they love it or hate it, I hope that it inspires them to create art themselves in whatever medium they can and discover the artist in them and not be afraid to make it a little bit transgressive to get their point across."
"Faster, Annihilators!" is available in online stores including Amazon, Barnes and Nobel and Books-A-Million.
For more information about Travis Hupp, "Faster, Annihilators!" and upcoming projects, visit the author's website at https://travishupp.com.
