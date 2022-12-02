An American ballet standard at Christmas with mysterious, “old world” roots, young dancers from Elkton will take to the stage with renditions of a ballet that was first performed in 1892.
A symbol of the season, "The Nutcracker" and accompanying score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is a first introduction into the world of ballet and classical music for many, according to a Time story on the show’s influence on American culture.
For Expressive Dance Studio, which was started in 1990 by Mary Elizabeth “Mary Liz” Humphrey in Elkton, "The Nutcracker" will likely be the biggest performance of the year, dancers and staff said.
About 30 Expressive Dance students ages 5 through 18 plus a few guest dancers will present “The Dance Story of the Nutcracker” Dec. 10 at noon and 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Montevideo Middle School in Penn Laird.
The studio has performed "The Nutcracker" before, but the show has returned this year and last year after a pandemic hiatus, staff said.
Varying from production to production, "The Nutcracker" is generally a light and dreamy show, based on Alexander Dumas’ retelling of Prussian author Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann’s short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”
Expressive Dance Studio’s production begins with a first act of a Christmas eve celebration, where the inventor and toymaker Drosselmeier, whose name may translate to “one who stirs things up,” presents the child Clara with a wooden nutcracker doll.
Expressive Dance advanced ballet student Kelsey Kriel, who dances as Clara in the show, is a 14-year-old freshman at East Rockingham High School in Elkton who has been dancing since age 2.
Her first lead role in "The Nutcracker" at Expressive Dance Studio, Kriel’s character saves the Nutcracker, danced by Michael Hottinger, from peril by the Mouse Queen, danced by 18-year-old East Rockingham High School senior and Expressive Dance advanced ballet student Joy Sullivan in this production.
“We have this fight and it’s supposed to be fun, childish, whimsical. It’s very exhilarating, and then I get to have this fun, dramatic death,” Sullivan said.
Many of these advanced students have grown up dancing in the studio. Some take multiple classes and come to the studio five or six days each week, they said.
The original tale -- as told by Hoffmann -- was darker and highlighted themes of inspiration and even madness in the face of the uptight rules and rigidness of Clara’s family, according to a 2014 NPR story on the radio show “All Things Considered,” compared to Dumas’ telling.
Elkton Expressive Dance Studio’s show was mainly choreographed by Dean and Humphrey and will feature the whimsy and delight of Dumas’ telling of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” but will go beyond just ballet to include jazz and tap styles of dance, Dean said.
“It’s more modernized. It’s more fun, it’s new it's creative,” said Emily Sponaugle, a dancer in the show. “It's going to be different from any other show.”
On Tuesday, members of the advanced ballet class -- one of several classes offered at Expressive Dance Studio -- rehearsed the “Waltz of the Snowflakes” at the end of Act I.
Though there is a great deal of athleticism and grit involved, the dancers from the advanced class glided from corner to corner of the studio, filling every inch of the space with graceful, fluid movement.
Dean said ballet classes always start near the bar and focus on building movements from small and refined ones, to larger jumps and leaps.
Challenging and sometimes painful, Kriel said dancing with pointe technique is a daunting aspect of her dances in this show, practicing compass turns, pirouettes and chaînés -- or chains -- in the long, mirrored studio.
“I have like four dances almost back to back on pointe,” Kriel said. “It’s quite painful.”
The show’s Act II will feature a parade of colorful dances and costumes inspired by Clara and the Nutcracker’s return to his kingdom, the Land of Sweets.
During Act II, the Sugar Plum Fairy, danced by Abby Garrison, an advanced ballet student and 16-year-old junior at Spotswood High School, resides in the Land of Sweets and presents Clara with treats from around the world through a series of different dances, as reward for saving the Nutcracker.
Garrison said her solo dance involves pointe technique with a lot of turns and she performs a duet at the end of the show with the Cavalier.
“It’s a lot of energy because it’s just constantly go, go, go,” said Garrison, who has been dancing at the studio for 13 years. “It’s a lot of jumps.”
Humphrey, who will dance as Mother Gingerbread, showed off the fantastic hoop skirt that will conceal six “gingerbread children,” played by younger students in the ballet, who will emerge from beneath Mother Gingerbread’s giant skirts of a brown dress stuffed with cream lace and bows for a dance in the show.
Eva Witter, a 12-year-old advanced ballet student and seventh grader at Elkton Middle School, performs the Arabian, who traditionally presents coffee to Clara in the ballet.
“It’s pointe and it’s very serious,” said Witter, who’s been dancing at the studio for 10 years. “It’s a very flexible dance.”
An exchange student from Spain and 16-year-old junior at East Rockingham High School, Julieta Ferrer Tur attends a ballet conservatory in her home country and is performing as The Snow Queen in this ballet.
Emily Sponaugle, a 17-year-old senior at East Rock, will dance the Flower Queen in the “Waltz of the Flowers,” in a colorful costume featuring an iridescent pink sequined bodice, flower crown and pink tulle skirt with floral embellishments.
Sponaugle, who plans to attend George Mason University in the fall, has been dancing for 11 or 12 years. She helps teach beginner dance classes at Expressive Dance Studio for school credit, she said.
Many advanced students choose to help with teaching and most of the students in the advanced classes have grown up dancing at the studio. Most of the dances in the second act feature more experienced dancers alongside younger dancers.
Tickets are available online at expressivedancestudio.com. Admission is free for children.
“I like the Christmas theme. All the decorations and stuff,” Garrison said.
