Students of Elkton Middle School are putting the finishing touches to their production of High School Musical Jr., opening Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7.
The K-12 education performing arts season may be drawing to a close but not before students of Elkton Middle School take to the stage for a high-energy rendition of the musical favorite “High School Musical Jr.” With the school auditorium a hive of weekend and evening activity — including rehearsing dance steps, practicing harmonies, trying on costumes and finalizing scenery — the show is nearly ready for its audience.
Back in 2006 when “High School Musical” premiered as a TV movie for the Disney Channel, it became one of the biggest musical sensations, creating a worldwide phenomenon, and leading to numerous sequels and cast albums, as well as launching the careers of fan favorites Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. In addition, the irresistible story and toe-tapping music inspired a generation of young people to take part in performing arts programs and "High School Musicals" themselves.
Now nearly twenty years later, the show has lost none of its charm, and now the color, joy and energy of this coming-of-age musical is arriving at Elkton Middle School. The show tells the story of Troy, a star high school basketball player who discovers a passion for Musical Theater and must overcome the criticisms of friends and family alike to take part, along the way finding love with Gabriella, much to the chagrin of Sharpay, the popular but mean star of many a High School production.
Almost Shakespearean in its ups and downs of love, deceit, plots and discoveries, the show includes some of the catchiest musical numbers ever written and leaves an audience with a powerful message of being comfortable with being different and taking risks to be yourself.
Theater and music teachers Christine Morgan and Bridget Fulton are coaching the students toward success as the Director and Musical Director of the production, and have no small task at hand. Elkton Middle School offers theater as an elective class, so all classmates are invited to be in the production, giving the directors a cast of thirty-seven young performers to inspire, rehearse and support through the program. Theater teacher Morgan credited the coordination and support of the school for allowing projects as complex as this to take place.
“Collaboration across the school is essential to make it work,” she said. The musical has been in development since December and is now just hours away from its first performance.
The large-scale musical is not the only show produced in a year at the school however, with two evenings of drama and even a variety show included these dedicated teachers are kept incredibly busy, while also offering a wide range of opportunities for students, and not only on stage but behind it as well. Student Abigail Harper is taking on the role of stage manager for this production, a role with a great deal of responsibility.
“I did spotlight last year for a few shows,” said Harper, a very brief introduction to one of the most critical roles on a production team.
Harper now leads a team of six backstage staff, all students, as they make scene changes, check props, give cues and keep the show running.
Dorien Gholson, who plays Troy in the show explained how proud he was of the achievement of the whole company. After playing several roles last year in Shrek The Musical, this year presents a different set of challenges and rewards.
“My favorite parts are when everyone is on stage together,” he said, as large motivation for joining the class was the number of friends he had taking part.
The energy and commitment on display from the students and staff alike promise a joyful and memorable evening of theater from Elkton Middle School, and is one of audiences final chances to support student performance of this academic year.
Performances will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 4–6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at Elkton Middle School, 21063 Blue & Gold Dr, Elkton, VA 22827. Tickets are available at https://elktonmiddle.booktix.com/
