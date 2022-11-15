Supporters of a local charity will be rocking around the Angel Tree in a few weeks.
Members of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Auxiliary are planning a benefit concert that will feature two Elvis tribute artists, food, dancing and raffles.
Memories of Elvis will take place at VFW Post 632 on Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m.
Put together by Mary Miller, of Bridgewater, a member of the auxiliary, the event will feature over-the-top performances by Elvis tribute artists Rockin’ Joey, of Asheville, N.C., and Stafford-based Michael Hoover, who has been performing as “the King” since 1977.
Not only performing songs tracing Elvis’ career “from Memphis to Vegas,” Hoover and Joey Trites of Rockin’ Joey bring multiple authentic costumes to the show, engage with the audience and carry on the mannerisms and outrageous style of Elvis’ stage performances.
Miller, who has been planning events that bring people together since she was a teenager, said she spent time in Memphis growing up and actually met the real Elvis while he lived there. Miller said Presley invited her to join his entourage to see a movie at the Memphian movie theater, which closed in 1985.
In the spirit of generosity, guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for children ages 6 months to 12 or unused gift cards for groceries or restaurants for families. There will also be a Salvation Army Angel Tree to sponsor a holiday present for a local child in need.
“We start getting requests in November for families that know that they need help,” Miller said. “They really don’t turn anyone away.”
An estimated 500 toys were collected at last year's Memories of Elvis shows, said Miller, who has worked in fundraising for the American Red Cross, booking for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and has represented other Elvis tribute artists professionally.
Last year’s events at Bluestone Vineyards, which sold out, raised around $10,000, Miller said. The money went to the Salvation Army Christmas Fund and helped cover a number of the auxiliary’s projects for the year.
While the emergency shelter was closed for renovations and an overhaul of its operations earlier this year, the auxiliary purchased a commercial washer and dryer for the facility. Miller said the organization helped decorate the common spaces and it buys some fresh linens for new families.
“It went very well,” Miller said. “We had some people the second night we had to turn away from the door. The Salvation Army was well pleased with the toys, the money. Everybody seemed to have a good time.”
Tickets, which include dinner and entertainment and door prizes, are available for purchase with cash or check only by visiting the VFW Post 632 on Waterman Drive. They can also be reserved in advance by calling Mary Miller at 240-778-8807. Miller said there is a special rate for veterans.
