Letitia Bates spends her days empowering women leaders as the owner of At the Wheel Coaching.
Bates, also an Amazon bestselling author, will share her coaching gifts in a free talk for one evening at Court Square Theater.
On Monday, Bates will give a talk called “Black Health and Wellness.” Bates will draw from her award-winning book, “I Can: Twelve Keys to Achieve Personal Success in the Smartest Way.”
At a Jan. 26 Martin Luther King Jr. tribute event, Bates, an audience member, brought up King’s invocation of “the fierce urgency of now.” The conversation explored how living life to the fullest each day tied in with the civil rights movement and today’s Black Lives Matter cause.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Monday's talk, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are not required to attend the event, which is open to anyone in the community.
— Staff Report
