Members of a select choir at Eastern Mennonite University come from seven different states, according to a press release.
And the EMU Chamber Singers, led by professor Benjamin Bergey, will be traveling near and far — as far as Western Europe -- this fall and coming spring, according to a press release.
The choir, which performs repertoire from a variety of periods and styles, will begin its season performing close to the university, both on and off campus, with Songs for Change, a concert with EMU Center for Justice and Peacebuilding alumni on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Martin Chapel, according to the release.
Yuletide performances include the Dec. 5 Lighting of the Green at 4:30 p.m. at the campus’ Thomas Plaza and an Advent Worship on Dec. 11 in the Lehman Auditorium at 7 p.m., the release said.
On Feb. 5, it will perform Choral Evensong at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Harrisonburg, before setting off on a March 3 – 12 U.S. tour to Ohio and Indiana, leading up to a trip to Western Europe to perform later in the spring, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.