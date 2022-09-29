Two of Eastern Mennonite University’s performing arts groups will take the stage for “double feature” shows this month and next.
Tonight at 7 p.m., Voxti, EMU’s eight-member choral ensemble, will perform repertoire from across numerous genres, followed by a second act performance of “The Gospel Project: A Theatrical Journey Through the Life of Jesus Christ,” performed by theater program director Justin Poole with EMU alumnus Perry Blosser to accompany on multiple instruments, a press release said.
Tonight's performance will take place in EMU’s mainstage theater. The show will take place again on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Eastern Mennonite School auditorium, the press release said.
Tickets for both performances will be available at the door and in advance by visiting EMU’s box office or going online to emu.edu/box-office, the press release said.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.