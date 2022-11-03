Eastern Mennonite University will offer three arts experiences for local students in the coming year based on a new partnership, according to a press release.
The university was named a premiere partner by Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, which coordinates free, quality arts experiences during the school day for K-8 students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools.
“As a university music program, we really desire to serve and be a part of the community,” David Berry, EMU’s music program director, said in the release. “I am excited for many great things to come from that partnership.”
The first event in the partnership took place Oct. 19-21. EMU helped host Barefoot Puppet Theater, a Richmond-based artist, for a fall residency, according to a press release.
Coming up on Nov. 11, EMU will tie Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley with its annual gala celebration. Balla Kouyaté, a world music artist from Mali, will headline the free and open to the public gala concert on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at EMU’s Lehman Auditorium, the release said.
Additionally, Kouyaté, a 2019 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow, will meet and work with students in the Any Given Child Program during his stay, according to the release.
On April 16-23, EMU will host Aura CuriAtlas, a dance storytelling troupe, for Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley programs, the release said.
— Staff Reports
