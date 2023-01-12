Eastern Mennonite University may not offer a theater major. Still, its plucky theater program received a regional honor and an opportunity to perform through the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Students from across disciplines — like Anna Hoover, a senior chemistry major — came together to present Arthur Miller’s 1953 play, “The Crucible,” in October. The university’s production of “The Crucible” was selected to be one of five performances showcased at a regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
Members of EMU’s theater program will take to the Studio Theater in the University Commons Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. for encore productions of the show. The sale of tickets will help fund the trip to the festival later this month, cast and crew said.
“The Crucible” first opened in October in the Studio Theater, a black box theater. The show is staged “in the round,” said Justin Poole, director of the theater program. The audience is seated on four sides of the stage.
According to Poole, Arthur Miller drew parallels between the Salem Witch Trials of 1693 and the Red Scare when he wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
“This production will likely unsettle, offend and leave you asking, ‘What now?’” Poole said in a director’s statement. “That’s okay. Some of the best art challenges us, and at EMU Theatre we strive to make art that matters.”
The original cast featured EMU alumnus Joe Seitz as John Proctor, the protagonist accused of witchcraft, and his wife, Elizabeth, played by Hoover, according to the release.
The show features obscure lighting and live music in surround sound performed by alumni Perry Blosser and Joseph Harder, the release said.
“The seating, surround-sound techniques and atmospheric audio brings each audience member into the action,” said Hannah Landis, assistant director, in the release. “Everyone gets to be right there with our characters, in our story.”
Universities from Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Western New York, and Northern Virginia are eligible for selection in the regional festival, which will take place Jan. 17 – 21 at West Chester University in West Chester, Pa.
Tickets for this weekend’s performance are available online by visiting fundraise.givesmart.com/form/4_N2_Q?vid=wnknn, or by cash, check or card at the door, up to an hour before each performance begins, the release said.
“We have to raise funds to take it on the road. So transportation, lodging and things like that. We have to bring back our crew and a lot of them are professionals working elsewhere,” Poole said.
In addition to performing “The Crucible,” students will have opportunities to attend workshops and apply for scholarships, Poole said.
“It’s a pretty big group of schools,” Poole said. “A lot of schools with really great theater programs. It’s really great that our little school from Harrisonburg got invited this year,” Poole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.