Part of Eastern Mennonite University’s Special Collections library are some very old books that influence thinkers today.
Dozens of books from the 1500s document the thoughts of the European scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who was said to have influenced Anabaptist ideology.
The university will host a hybrid-format symposium on Erasmus and his works Friday and Saturday in Room 303 of the Sadie Hartzler Library, along with livestreamed programming from North American Mennonite institutions Bethel College, Conrad Grebel University College and Goshen College.
More information on the event can be found on EMU’s website.
