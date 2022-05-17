Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee is brewing an annual fundraiser for the fourth time this year.
The nonprofit, which fundraises for and completes beautification projects in the town of Elkton, will hold the annual EPIC Fest Beer and Wine Festival Saturday from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Elkton Landing along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, near downtown.
“The first two years we had started at a different location and last year we transitioned to the boat landing,” said Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton. “It’s a nice grassy area along the river with trees and shade and everything and it just suits a spring-summer festival."
The event will feature a number of domestic brews on tap, wines and drinks from two craft breweries in Elkton, along with music, local vendors and food trucks.
Brewhaha Brewing Co. and Elkton Brewing Co. will offer three craft beers each at the event. Brewhaha will offer a peach seltzer, Belgian double IPA and orange-flavored pale ale.
“We [call it] pale-ish, we put a little ‘ish’ in parenthesis after the ale because a true pale is going to be a yellowy color. Because we use real sweet orange peel it actually colors the beer an orange-ish hue,” said Pete Ballou, owner of Brewhaha.
Elkton Brewing Co will offer three beers at the festival, and its taproom will also be open on the day of the event. Owner Tristan Napotnik said the festival is a great way to reach more customers.
“I ran out of beer. I had a solid line for three hours straight,” Napotnik said. “We have a ton of regulars, but EPIC Fest draws more eclectic groups of people. EPIC Fest gives us good exposure to people who haven’t even been to our taproom yet.”
Music will begin with Big City Band at 1:30 p.m., followed by Barry Dove and Fuzzy Lam at 4 p.m. and Thieves of Burden at 5 p.m.
Discounted tickets for admission are available in advance through Wednesday by visiting First Bank in Elkton or the Eventbrite webpage. Tickets will also be available the day of the event, and beer tickets cost $5, redeemable for one drink each.
EPIC has completed numerous beautification projects, including installing a play area in Stonewall Memorial Park. It raises money for such projects through EPIC Fest along with other events throughout the year, including Elkton Autumn Days and the Route 340 Yard Sale.
“It’s just a great fundraiser,” Gooden said. “We’re definitely looking forward to planning for a large crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.