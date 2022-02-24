Carly Dove has been to the other side.
A senior at East Rockingham High School, she has worked both onstage and behind the curtain as a member of technical crews.
This year, she’s taking on a leadership role as the stage manager of the spring musical at ERHS.
“I feel a lot different being in charge of everything,” said Dove, who plans to study chemistry at Bridgewater College. “It’s really fun to watch it all come together. I’m really blessed with the lovely help I have.”
“The Addams Family: A New Musical,” opening tonight in the school’s auditorium, features a cast and crew of over 30 students, many whose musical careers began long before high school.
“All of them are really strong singers, actresses and actors,” said Terri Butler, music director for the show. “It’s a very hardworking group, and they do whatever is asked of them.”
In the musical, a modern take on the legendary TV family, Wednesday Addams, played by Emily Eppard, falls in love with the conventional Lucas Beineke. When Lucas’ parents, Mal, played by Tim Knupp, and Alice, played by Raine Bence, are invited to a dinner party at the Addams’ house, the families clash.
Eppard, who’s also a center fielder in varsity softball, had a double-stacked evening Tuesday night. She said she attended tryouts, then changed out of her cleats and into Wednesday Addams’ characteristic scowl. Eppard dyed her hair a darker shade of brown for the role.
“She’s really just like a moody teenager, and that’s kind of what I am,” Eppard said, prompting a disbelieving scoff from Butler. “It’s crazy but I love it. I’m having a lot of fun right now.”
East Rockingham has invited elementary schoolers to act in past performances, and that’s where many of the upperclassmen in this week’s show got their start on the ERHS stage.
Eppard’s first role at TAHS was in the sixth grade as Michael Banks in a production of "Mary Poppins." She continued each year through middle school.
In this comedic meet-the-parents tale, relationships are tested. The lascivious Gomez Addams, played by junior Owen Garshwiler, fights to regain the love of the seductive Morticia, played by senior MaLeah Kile, who feels unappreciated.
Kile, who’s always been passionate about musicals, said getting to see “Hamilton” off-Broadway was a moment that inspired them along the way. Kile has been involved with musicals since freshman year. Kile said they love singing and playing Morticia, because the character is so confident.
“It makes me feel very boujee and elegant,” Kile said, using the slang word “boujee” for somebody who’s fancy. “Emitting girl boss vibes makes me feel powerful.”
Owen Garshwiler was also part of "The Little Mermaid" as an eighth-grader and has been “very involved” with musicals since. Garshwiler, who’s transitioned from acting to musical theater, said this show is set apart as “very, very fun, energetic and vibrant.”
An ensemble of 15-plus all-white ballerinas, flappers, Victorian-era people and pirates provides the backdrop for Uncle Fester, played by Elizabeth Stebleton, when the hopeless romantic falls in love with the Moon and sings a sweet serenade to it in the second act.
The show also includes Wednesday’s younger brother Puglsey, played by Hayleigh Lam; Lurch, the butler, played by Andres Garcia; and the eccentric Grandma Addams, played by Lillie Belle Merica.
The technical crew is made up of 10 students led by Dove. The directors are Kate MacDonald and Natalie McCrady, teachers at ERHS. The director is Terri Butler.
The show opens tonight at 7. Performances will continue Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and the final show is at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are available online at erockinghamhs.seatyourself.biz. On the SeatYourself website, click the green “Enter” icon then click on a show in the calendar to see the available seats for that day. Tickets are still available for all four shows.
For questions about tickets, call the ERHS choral department at 540-298-7450.
