Did you feel the explosion on Saturday morning?
When it happened, a friend in Dayton posted on Twitter that his house had shaken so badly it sounded like it was coming from inside his house. “As the crow flies,” he was probably almost 3 miles away.
Over the next few minutes, the story emerged from DN-R reporters — likely on their day off — and other local media that an explosion had occurred in the shopping center on Miller Circle. The building was engulfed in flames.
Those of us who were farther away — I live about 16 miles from that spot — watched the events unfold on social media. Video footage, photographs and firsthand reports told the story.
We take this instant news for granted now. We’ve relied on Twitter, especially for more than a decade, for on-the-ground information as major and minor events unfold.
This certainly has its advantages.
One situation that comes to mind is the Nelson County flood in August of 1969. Because the telephone and electric lines were knocked out by the tons of water dumped from the sky in the middle of the night, it was a full 24 hours before anyone outside the county knew what had happened. The water had risen to the second stories of homes as people slept. Landslides from the mountains covered homes, roads and people with mud.
Nothing could have stopped Hurricane Camille from wreaking destruction on that then-isolated part of the state, but if the news had gotten out sooner about what happened, help would have mobilized at dawn the next morning to search for survivors and get them to safety.
Last Saturday, people began checking on each other right away. I texted my son who lives in Harrisonburg, and received a Facebook message from a friend in Maryland, making sure I wasn’t in town when the explosion occurred.
Now we know that not only was the shopping center leveled, but nearby businesses and homes were damaged by the blast.
Typing a search for “Miller Circle, Harrisonburg” on Google maps, the street map comes up with the locations of several of the businesses marked, already with their current status:
Blue Sprocket Sound — temporarily closed
Hometown Music — temporarily closed
Funky’s Skate House — temporarily closed
Bluestone Bike and Run — temporarily closed
(El Charro, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza, while still standing, are also closed.)
As happened with the flash flood in Staunton this summer that caused heavy damage to several businesses and homes, GoFundMe campaigns were launched within hours of the event. This is another advantage of technology, that we can instantly make donations to help those affected by disaster.
GoFundMe campaigns are going on for Halal Market & Sweets, Naza Salon and Barber Shop, Hometown Music, Blue Sprocket Sound and Funky’s Skate House.
While the businesses all have insurance, of course, it can take months for that money to come through, for new shops to be opened, repairs to be made. In the meantime, these folks have to eat.
Not to mention that many businesses were already struggling with the impact of the pandemic restrictions.
This morning I saw a GoFundMe for a home that’s adjacent to the shopping center property that suffered severe damage: windows shattered, foundation damaged, doors broken. This family, the Svens, needs immediate help. And there may be others.
In times like these, our politics, religions and other differences fall away to reveal that we are all just ordinary people trying to make a living, to provide for our families, to enjoy some happiness and to make a contribution to our community.
Let’s do that.
