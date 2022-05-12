From fresh produce to hanging baskets to artisan bread and homemade pies, a local farm stand offers a sampling of the season’s bounty from some local producers.
“We try to do as local as possible,” owner Edith Showalter said. “Some of our stuff is coming from down South just because local produce is just now coming in season. This cold weather has not been our favorite at all.”
Massanutten Produce, an outdoor produce and more stand located next to the post office in Penn Laird, is open from April to Thanksgiving. The stand, which first opened in 2005, features a selection of local produce, meats and baked goods along with fresh produce from around the U.S.
As it becomes available, the stand, owned by Edith Showalter and business partner Brandon Carper, offers local produce from within 100 miles. Right now, Showalter said, strawberries and asparagus are available locally. The stand also has local lettuce and plump tomatoes that are grown locally in a green house.
Later in the season, the stand will offer local peaches, apples, melons, beans, corn, squash and more, Showalter said.
The stand, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., also sells meats produced in Keezletown, including most cuts of beef and varieties of pork sausage. Massanutten Produce also carries milk and butter from Mt. Crawford Creamery, local eggs and some local cheeses.
On Wednesdays, freshly baked pies are available in seasonal flavors, like fresh strawberry and strawberry chocolate cream. Friday and Saturday, locally made artisan breads are available.
To supplement the inventory available in the cooler spring months, Massanutten Produce has a wide selection of hanging baskets, houseplants and some décor. The hanging baskets mainly come from the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction.
Showalter, who grew up in the local farming community, said Massanutten Produce was created as an outlet for local produce available through the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction.
“We get a lot of our produce from there, but 90% of the people who grow it are my family,” Showalter said.
Customers at Massanutten Produce include not only a base of locals, but also many tourists from Massanutten Resort or people traveling along U.S. 33.
“People love to support local and you know where [the produce] comes from,” said Santana Wenger, a sales representative. “We work really hard to keep everything fresh on the shelves. I think people like to go outside when they’re shopping.”
Showalter said the best way to stay updated on what’s available at Massanutten Produce is to follow its Facebook page.
