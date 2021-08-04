The Harrisonburg Farmers Market will host the annual TomatoFest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion.
The event coincides with Virginia Farmers Market Week and National Farmers Market Week, according to the press release.
TomatoFest celebrates “all things tomato,” including tomatoes and tomato products, a tomato judging contest, live music, giveaways and a beer garden hosted by Brothers Craft Brewing featuring a new “Farmers Market” brew.
The tomato judging contest will take place at 10:30 a.m. with guest judges including chef Brian Bogan of Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza. Musical performers are Garrett Estep from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Ivan Christo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle winners will be chosen from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
— Staff Report
