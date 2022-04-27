Matthew Sibley starts tempering chocolate at 8 a.m. sharp, in a climate-controlled room that must stay between 70 and 75 degrees.
“The temperature gun is something I’m always working with because I need to know what temperature the chocolate is,” Sibley said. “That’s all tempering is about, really, is the temperature.”
Achieving climate control with a special air conditioner, a cheery back room of Sibley’s small Harrisonburg home is a full-on chocolate production space with a roaster, bags of imported cacao nibs and two small grinding urns.
“It’s a small space but it’s exactly enough space,” said Sibley, who zipped from the work table to the refrigerator, making every step of the process fit.
Selling mainly at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, Sibley’s business, Apalache Chocolate, is a small, homemade chocolate operation that he started in 2019. Inspired by Sibley’s travels to Mexico, the business offers a variety of dark chocolate made with organic cacao nibs that he roasts and prepares himself.
“I got really interested in food just studying Spanish,” said Sibley, who has a master's degree in Spanish and previously worked as a Spanish teacher. “That was a precursor to this.”
A self-proclaimed “language nerd,” Sibley participated in the Rasquache Artist Residency, a program for artists to immerse themselves in the community, based in the state of Puebla. He said he was inspired by the women of a village who made cacao, a chocolate beverage.
“It’s a tradition really for women to learn,” Sibley said. “I didn’t get to make it because it’s special for them, but I got to see how they do it. They toast the cacao on these big fire roasting stone ‘comales’ is what it’s called but it’s like a griddle. They toast it, peel it by hand, stone-grind it by hand.”
After the artist residency, he began making chocolate bars as a hobby and roasting cacao nibs himself. In 2019, he turned the hobby into Apalache Chocolate. Production is a painstaking process that takes Sibley around three days from start to finish.
Sibley roasts organic cacao nibs that he imports from Peru. The nibs -- bits of dried cacao beans -- come from collective farms, he said. He combines the roasted nibs with cocoa butter and sugar in a machine that grinds the ingredients for 24 hours.
“Peruvian cacao has a sort of stamp of quality. It’s called ‘fino de aroma,’” Sibley said. “I guess it’s what you’d think of as like heirloom. It’s these varieties that are from there and have been cultivated for a long time there, so it’s a really delicate taste.”
All of Sibley’s products are “chocolates anejos,” or dark chocolates, meaning they contain more than 50% cacao, he said. The higher the cacao content, the less sugar is added to the chocolate. Sibley produces bars of chocolate made with 61%, 70% and 80% cacao, including plain bars and some with additional flavors, like cinnamon, ginger and vanilla sea salt.
He tempers the chocolate by mixing it, then spreading it thin on cool marble slabs. The chocolate gradually cools without the fat separating from the sugar, as he repeats the process of spreading out the chocolate.
While the chocolate is still workable, he mixes in flavorings and pours it into bar-shaped molds. He whacks each mold on the work table to get rid of large air bubbles and then each mold is placed on a vibrating surface, which removes the rest of the air.
“There definitely is a standard of quality that we have an expect here [at the market],” said Halee Jones, Harrisonburg Farmers Market general manager. “Our vendors definitely are striving to meet that and ensure that their quality is consistent and worth the money that you’re spending on it.”
Apalache Chocolate – named after the Native American root word — come in a wide variety of flavors that highlight local ingredients. The ghost pepper chocolate bar is made with 61% cacao and dried peppers from Ryan’s Fruit Market, a Timberville-based vendor at the market.
The maple pecan chocolate and lavender chocolate bars are each made with 61% cacao -- a slightly higher sugar content — and feature maple syrup from Bruce’s Syrup and Candies from Blue Grass and lavender from White Oak Lavender Farm in Cross Keys.
Sibley also posts artistic pictures of unique flavors, like Earl Grey blueberry, mango, turmeric coconut and matcha toasted rice, made with a layer of crunchy rice and vibrant green tea powder, on the Apalache Chocolate social media accounts. A selection of chocolates are available at Sparrow’s Floral Design.
“I really like to have things in the shop that are different, that aren’t kind of the same as what you would expect at any other florist,” said Amanda Tutwiler, owner of Sparrow’s. “Having his stuff here, people really enjoy coming in and finding it.”
After the bars chill in the refrigerator, Sibley carefully removes them from the molds, checks each one for cracks, air bubbles or “blooming,” a dusty white effect of the sugar separating from the fat.
Jones said she got to assist Sibley with production once during a “site visit,” where she checks in with producers at the market to feature them on social media and learn about their operations.
“I get to see vendors in their element doing what they love,” Jones said. “I really realize how much time every single step takes and how much thought and love and attention to detail goes into everything.”
Every bar he sells has to be perfect, Sibley said. Once they’re checked for blemishes, he carefully shapes the edges with a blade tool and the finished bars get packaged in gold foil and a paper label with the Apalache Chocolate logo, an image of a fresh cacao pod.
“I ended up helping him wrap some of the bars,” Jones said. “From the way the wrappers are folded around the bars, to the way the label has to go around them, every [vendor’s] hands are touching those things.”
Sibley’s production space is small and he makes each batch of chocolate by hand. A batch of chocolate is about 35 bars. In a typical week, he’ll produce two batches, so he makes about 70 bars a week and maintains a small inventory of each flavor.
“I like this sort of small operation that I have right now,” Sibley said. “I sort of started this business just investing in myself.”
