This past weekend, Pamplona, Spain, the site of an annual tomato festival called the “Tomatina,” had nothing on Harrisonburg.
In Saturday’s midmorning sun, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market hosted the annual TomatoFest, which was brought back last year after a hiatus. TomatoFest is a celebration of all things tomato that takes place at the zenith of the harvest for the plump nightshade.
“They’re full of flavor, and they make you think of summer,” said Halee Jones, Harrisonburg Farmers Market general manager. “There’s so much that you can cook with them.”
The celebration featured live music, children's activities and a tomato bruschetta cooking demonstration — with free samples — put on by local chef Beau Floyd. It also featured a tomato judging contest, which returned from last year’s event.
Seven tomatoes were submitted for the contest by vendors across the market. The panel of judges included Jones, Floyd and others at the market.
“The tomato contest was very stiff this year,” Jones said. “Our vendors are very dedicated to their tomato growing."
Representing different varieties, the seven tomatoes were judged by taste, appearance and “wow factor” for a possible 15 points each. The tomatoes with the highest overall scores from the judges were selected for first, second and third places for the best overall tomato.
The winner was the Berkeley Tie Dye harvested by Hickory Hill Farm in Keezletown. Also running a large Southern highbush blueberry crop, the farm produced the most popular tomato at the market, which had a silky texture, a sophisticated flavor and firm jelly — the wet part of the tomato with the seeds.
Second place went to the mauve hued Purple Boy tomato grown by North Mountain Produce, located near Timberville. This hybrid tomato variety won first place in last year’s tomato judging competition at TomatoFest.
“It’s got the flavor of a Cherokee purple,” said Curtis Yankey, of North Mountain. “But it’s a little smaller package.”
Taking third place was Pink Boy, a tomato grown by Seasons Bounty Farm in Harrisonburg.
Vendors at the market said tomatoes are nearing the end of their peak for the season, but will still be showing up at the market moving forward.
“I would say our biggest harvests were toward the end of July,” said Kerinna Good, of Seasons Bounty. “We are still harvesting a lot of tomatoes, but we have reached the peak.”
