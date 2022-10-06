Documentary filmmaker Lynn Novick has appeared on various talk shows in recent weeks discussing a new project on America and the Holocaust.
Novick, a native of New York City and a Yale University graduate, has been making documentary films for over 30 years and is considered one of the foremost documentary filmmakers in the U.S., according to a press release.
Novick, who co-produced “The U.S. and the Holocaust” with prominent documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, will give a lecture at Bridgewater College in Cole Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Novick will talk about the project on the complicated entanglement of American history with the rise of Nazism in Germany, according to a press release.
Doors for the free event highlighting the documentary that premiered Sept. 18 will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Q&A after the event, which will also be livestreamed, the press release said.
— Staff Report
