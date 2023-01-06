Swept into the hardwood halls of a local art gallery, flurries of twigs and dry leaves transport the senses of sight and touch to a peaceful, wooded path.
A collaboration between Local artists Deborah Coffey and Doris Martin, “Forest Feast: A Walk in the Woods,” is an immersive show that features sumptuous textures and shapes born from nature.
The show will celebrate an opening reception at Smith House Galleries during today’s First Fridays of the Valley, a monthly gallery walk, generally held from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, a number of venues throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County open their doors for community arts experiences.
First Fridays was first imagined as a downtown Harrisonburg event in 2009 and is currently a program of the Arts Council. Much of the activity on First Fridays still happens in this part of the city. A walking tour of downtown Harrisonburg of sorts, the monthly program has been aiming to step into towns in Rockingham County.
In downtown Harrisonburg, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center will host an art opening and live music in its lobby. M. Shira will present, “Images from Nature,” a show of pastel work, giclee, watercolor and oil paintings to the live Americana and acoustic guitar tunes of Jane Cox from 5 to 8 p.m.
OASIS Fine Art & Craft will host an opening of “Sawmills, Driftwood and Twigs,” a show of wood crafts by John Robson with refreshments provided and an opportunity to meet the artist. The show at OASIS will remain on display until Feb. 12.
The Wilson Downtown Gallery, located within the Kline May Realty building at 83 S. Main Street, will host an opening of selected acrylic and watercolor paintings of Peyton Miller.
Members of the Arts Council of the Valley have been cultivating First Fridays of the Valley in the towns of Rockingham County since re-evaluating the monthly gallery walk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While members of the organization hope to expand First Fridays of the Valley to towns throughout Rockingham County, a few new spots trickled in this year in downtown Elkton.
“It’s a community event, that’s what we’re all about. It’s cultivating the art, cultivating artists and connecting different parts of the community,” said Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley.
Two Elkton venues – winery Chateau Virginia and Elkton Brewing Co. have registered to join the First Fridays of the Valley lineup this year but don’t have galleries set up for this month’s event, but are expected to have exhibits later in the year.
“In Harrisonburg, it’s easier to walk from one location to another. A lot of these new destinations, you might see a new artwork every two months or three months versus every month,” said Christopher Michael, an Arts Council board member and Elkton resident.
31 total venues registered to be a part of First Fridays of the Valley this year, including places of worship, museums, small retail shops, bars, restaurants and other businesses, according to Burden.
In Harrisonburg, the list of venues has grown to include Horizons Edge Sports Campus, St. Stephens United Church of Christ and the Furious Flower Broadside Gallery, according to the press release. Dancing with Karen has also returned to the lineup after a break, a press release said.
Horizons Edge Sports Campus offers children’s art classes from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during First Fridays of the Valley, with a cost to register, according to its website.
Also in downtown Harrisonburg, Pale Fire Brewing Co. Will host at opening reception of “Life Flow,” by Bahir al Badry, according to a press release. A Harrisonburg artist, native of Iraq, environmental activist and artist-in-residence at OASIS Fine Art & Craft, Al Badry’s recent magical realism paintings portray a slice of life in a changing, pandemic-stricken world.
Heading north in downtown Harrisonburg, the Frame Factory will host an opening of “Soft Edges,” a show of oil-on-canvas paintings by Stuart Landis, according to a press release.
Look West Gallery at The Mark It will host an opening reception for “Mushroom Ladies on Parade,” a show of prints, apparel and woodcuts by Torie Topor, the press release said.
Sage Bird Ciderworks will host an opening of “Windows,” a show of soft, dreamy oil-on-canvas paintings that focus on light and geometry. Charcuterie refreshments will be provided for the opening, which will take place in the cidery’s North Wing Gallery, according to the release.
Circling back to the center of downtown Harrisonburg, Horizon Gifts, which moved to 60 W. Market St., is hosting the opening reception for an art show by the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham participants. The Arc supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a flyer.
A portion of sales from the art show will benefit the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. Local music group First Breath will perform at Horizon Gifts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the flyer said.
Toward the end of the evening, Rocktown Improv will perform a comedy show at Court Square Theater at 7:30 p.m. with a suggested 5-dollar donation per person, according to the press release.
“I hope it grows into the county more,” Burden said. “Everyone speaks art. It’s a universal language.”
