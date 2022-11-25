Garber's Church of the Brethren, a building that was constructed for a congregation in 1822, could be said to be steeped in history.
When Kathy Puffenbarger, a 68-year-old ordained pastor in the Brethren faith, gave a trial sermon in the church, she was invited to become its newest pastor and first woman pastor, turning a new page in that history.
“It’s been very warm and friendly and welcoming,” Puffenbarger said. “I feel so blessed to be a part of this congregation and coming into the church at that 200-year mark.”
By a unanimous vote of the congregation, Puffenbarger became the first woman pastor of Garber's Church of the Brethren in September. Puffenbarger describes herself as a people person who’s dedicated to pastoral care and community outreach and has jumped in to the role during the church’s bicentennial year, planning the celebration that was held on Nov. 13 along with a committee she helped form.
The celebration included a 10 a.m. special service in the church sanctuary, featuring former Garber's Church of the Brethren pastors Walt Crull and Clarence Moyers, followed by a 1 p.m. program in the church's fellowship hall that featured a "visit" from another prominent woman pastor in the Brethren church's history.
“With me being new, I learned quite a bit about the church and the history,” Puffenbarger said. “These have been very dedicated folks, very dedicated people through the generations.”
Constructed in 1822 on land donated by Daniel Garber, the church has provenance as the oldest Brethren meeting hall in Virginia. The same basic structure sits on the same footprint as when it was first built, though it has been added on to four times since, said Walt Crull, 85, of Bridgewater, who was pastor from 2001 until 2019.
Original doors, a hearth and timber beams in the church's attic are relics of the original building.
Garber's Church of the Brethren is one of the few churches left where Elder John Kline, a “great” of the Brethren faith, was known to have preached. Kline crossed between the North and the South to preach during the Civil War, but was killed by Confederates while traveling in 1864, according to the website for Kline’s homestead, which is in Broadway.
At one time, the Brethren church had upwards of 200,000 members in the U.S., many years after the first Brethren people emigrated to Germantown, Penn., in the early 1700s. Now, the number is around 100,000, said Crull, who’s retired.
“I would hope that they continue and begin to grow in membership and attendance and grow spiritually, of course, too,” Crull said of the congregation.
Right now, around 45 people turn out for Sunday services, which take place at 10 a.m., Puffenbarger said. Services are followed by Sunday School at 11 a.m. Puffenbarger said services generally draw a handful of visitors, who are welcome.
Around 65 people came to the celebratory service, while the programming drew 85 or 90 people, Puffenbarger said. The day also included a photo memory wall, historical artifacts significant to the church, such as old communion bowls, and a historical reenactment.
At 1 p.m., in the fellowship building, Pastor Linda Waggy of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren portrayed Sarah Righter Major, the first woman Brethren preacher, born in 1808, in a reenactment. The skit was followed by a performance by the 3 in 1 Quartet, a Harrisonburg-based men’s gospel music group.
A separate building, the fellowship hall was built in the 1970s, and pastors said the building served as a day care for a time. Baptisms are held in the church’s fellowship hall, along with Christian observances of communion and the love feast.
“A lot of stories were being told. We had the history part of the church that was given and we had a lot of memories that were shared,” Puffenbarger said. “We had a lot going on.”
Puffenbarger said the church also recently put on its first trunk or treat, a Halloween-themed event open to kids in the community, and will hold a candlelight service on Christmas Eve.
“I feel like we are a church that is centered on a corner in the community,” Puffenbarger said. “To be about community is one of my main goals here.”
Not only uncertain if the church might accept a woman pastor -- which it did -- Puffenbarger said that after her husband, Tim, died of cancer in 2020, she wasn’t sure if she should go on as a pastor without him.
Even though he wasn’t an ordained minister like she was, Puffenbarger said Tim was a dedicated member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren and was by her side for much of the ministry work she did.
“When the door opened for me here at Garber's, to me that was confirmation from God that it wasn’t time to stop the ministry work but to keep going,” Puffenbarger said.
Even though Puffenbarger said she is learning a new normal as a widow, she said her calling to the ministry has not changed.
“I’m not ready to retire or say that I’m finished,” Puffenbarger said. “I just feel like God has really opened this door of opportunity in ministry work to step into and keep going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.