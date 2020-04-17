While this is only the third week since the official “stay home” order from the Virginia governor, I’ve been working from home for five weeks.
I don’t venture out much, only when it’s necessary. When I do, I’m driving at a more leisurely speed, welcoming red lights, being more patient with slow drivers and taking the long way to my destinations.
I’ve finally gotten into the habit of putting on my face mask before getting out of the car and using the travel-size hand sanitizer frequently.
One thing I’ve noticed is so many more people outdoors. Even on my rural road, I’m seeing neighbors walk by who I do not know or recognize. And more bicyclists.
My regular walking habit has become erratic. In spite of my daily to-do lists, I sometimes find myself zoning out, at a loss as to what I should be doing.
But there’s doing and then there’s being.
On Monday, I went to check the mail just as my mailwoman was pulling up. She’s been delivering our mail for 20 years so we’ve had snippets of conversations here and there, but on this day we talked for all of 10 minutes.
She and I share a birthday. We also realized that we’d both gone from blonde hair to white. She straightens her naturally curly hair while I’ve been letting mine curl at will.
I’ve never been one for small talk, but I thoroughly enjoyed our chat. It was more than small talk. We connected.
As for reading, I pulled a book off the shelf that I purchased (according to the receipt inside) on April 16, 2012. I paid $1, likely at a thrift shop. It seemed like just the right time to read “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
I am savoring his perfect sentences, delightful vocabulary and fascinating story.
Before I began reading it, a friend said she learned the word “diaphanous” in this book, so I was watching for it. At two-thirds of the way through, I’ve seen it five times.
Diaphanous: characterized by such fineness of texture as to permit seeing through.
“Then he knew that they had rounded the cape of good hope, and he took her large, soft hand again and covered it with forlorn little kisses, first the hard metacarpus, the long, discerning fingers, the diaphanous nails, and then the hieroglyphics of her destiny on her perspiring palm.”
Surely a sentence to linger over, n’est pas?
Previously, years ago, I’d read his “100 Years of Solitude,” a work that puzzles and haunts me still. Marquez, a Columbian, won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1982, three years before “Love in the Time of Cholera” was published.
Looking up his biography, I just discovered that he died on this day in 2014. So I am glad to have honored him today.
As for nonfiction, just before this COVID-19 descended on us, I’d ordered “The Complete Enneagram” by Beatrice Chestnut, PhD. Since my Enneagram teacher certification training is on hold until we are released from our homes, I am continuing to learn all I can about this riveting topic on my own.
You may remember that I wrote in February about facilitating an Enneagram course. A number of people signed up for that and we were to start on March 19.
That didn’t happen. With all the virtual meetings going on, I last week paid for a video conferencing account so we could start the classes.
It seems most of us are finding creative ways to get through this social distancing. We humans are amazingly resilient beings.
Bravo!
