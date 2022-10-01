With a busy surgery schedule, Michael Alexiou said he loves being at the golf course, but traditional golf takes a long time to play.
But with FlingGolf, a new sport invented within the last decade that combines a golf club with something like a lacrosse stick and draws in elements of a baseball swing, Alexiou said he can bang out 18 holes faster than a traditional game.
“Regular golf has a high learning curve. You have to practice a lot,” Alexiou said while practicing with a FlingStick at Heritage Oaks Golf Course’s driving range in Harrisonburg on Sept. 20.
Rather than lugging around several different clubs, with FlingGolf, players only need one stick. Players “fling” the golf ball through the air using the stick, which looks like a putter with a basket attached to it.
Alexiou, who got introduced to the sport through a patient at his Harrisonburg ear, nose and throat practice, met local FlingGolf fanatic Adam Copeland, host of the “Future of the Fairway” podcast about the game.
After Copeland competed in the first national FlingGolf tournament, the New Swarm FlingGolf Classic, which took place in May in Delaware. It was after this tournament, which was televised on ESPN, that Copeland and Alexiou decided to bring the next national tournament to Harrisonburg.
Organized by Alexiou and Copeland, the Virginia FlingGolf Open takes place Oct. 22-23. Registration remains open until the start of the tournament, organizers said.
The Virginia FlingGolf Open has already drawn more registrants than the first national competition, with participants slated to come from as far as California and Massachusetts, Copeland said.
The tournament begins with an individual FlingGolf competition at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, according to a press release. On Sunday, there will be a team competition and skills competition at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course at Massanutten Resort, organizers said.
A sport that can be played on any golf course, FlingGolf requires no special equipment other than a golf ball and a FlingStick, according to the New Swarm website, a company that makes FlingSticks and is sponsoring the Virginia FlingGolf Open.
Copeland and Alexiou will host a FlingGolf clinic at Heritage Oaks on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. Alexiou said anyone who’s interested in learning to play is invited to join the clinic.
While anyone can play -- Copeland enjoys playing with his children -- Copeland and Alexiou said they believe someday, this competition could be on par with the PGA Masters Tournament -- drawing tourism to Harrisonburg.
They believe with its scenic views and nice golf courses, Harrisonburg could make a great destination for a major tournament. Alexiou and Copeland said they hope the excitement will grow for the sport.
“This event will showcase so much of what makes our area a great place to live and to visit,” Copeland said in the press release.
David Johns, a golf pro at Heritage Oaks, said the game is easier on golf courses with fewer chips from clubs hitting the greens. Massanutten generates extra revenue by teaching people how to play FlingGolf and filling empty golf reservation slots with FlingGolf games, according to Bret Mowbray, golf pro and director of golf operations at Massanutten Resort.
What’s more, Alexiou said there will be cash prizes for the top three overall competitors, including a $1,500 prize for first place.
"Having the best players in the country coming to the Shenandoah Valley to compete will be a spectacular event to host and enjoy,” Alexiou said in the release.
