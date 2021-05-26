Wearing colorful vestments and their dog, Dohle, laying nearby, Sheila and Jeff Berry excitedly described what's available this time of year while sitting at the dimly lit bar of The Friendly Fermenter nanobrewery in downtown Harrisonburg.
The Massanutten residents say they love foraging when they get the chance. The two operating room nurses and self-proclaimed “hippies” can often be found hiking around Massanutten and foraging everything from herbs to mushrooms to berries.
“During the pandemic, we didn’t have to go to the grocery store for two weeks,” Jeff Berry said.
Mid-April was peak foraging season for some local favorites like the elusive ramp, a root that tastes like a mixture of onion and garlic, and morels, a popular type of mushroom. Like a great fishing spot, foragers guard the locales of these goods with secrecy.
As June approaches, mulberries and serviceberries, which grow in many backyards in the area, are coming into season, according to Corey Guilliams, local U.S. Department of Agriculture conservationist. Peak mulberry time is from mid-June to early July in the Valley.
"Mulberries are a really undervalued tree," Guilliams said. "The berries are delicate. That's why you can't buy them in a store. They're best eaten right away or they will just turn to mush."
Guilliams says mulberries are best harvested by laying a large clean sheet on the ground underneath the tree, and then swishing a stick through the branches of the tree to loosen the berries, then collect them up from the blanket to eat or store right away.
The Berrys, who spend August to October camping and running a banding station for migratory songbirds, make chicken wings with mulberry coating, and mentioned the book “Wild Crafted Cocktails,” which they heard about downtown and bought their own copy of. The book included a mulberry drink Sheila Berry said they’re excited to make, and a gin infused with the nasturtium tropical flower.
“And it’s a pretty color,” Jeff Berry said.
“A beautiful color,” Sheila added.
Then, a booming voice called from the other end of the bar.
“When you’re done listening to their lies you can come talk to me. I charge a dollar per minute,” said Shawn Gatesman, the owner of The Friendly Fermenter.
“I’m not really much of a forager,” Gatesman said. “As a backpacker and hiker, I’ve always been a bit enamored with foraging.”
As Gatesman spoke further, it’s clear his passion for the outdoors has given him some knowledge and experience with foraging. He’s interested in using foraged ingredients in his nanobrewery, such as spruce tips and even a dandelion beer.
“It’s easy to forage those suckers,” Gatesman said of dandelions.
What first got Gatesman into brewing was foraging wineberries at his former home in Linville, where the raspberry-like bush was prevalent around the house.
“It turned into a rudimentary home-brew, and then it’s a long story,” Gatesman said.
Connecting locals with their Appalachian roots through foraged finds and local ingredients is something Zach Carlson, co-owner and cider maker of Sage Bird Ciderworks, seeks to deliver with every pint or keg.
Sage Bird Ciderworks restricts itself to ingredients that people could grow and find in the Shenandoah Valley. For example, since lemons don't grow in the Valley, Carlson captures the lemon flavor with locally grown lemongrass and lemon verbena.
“Anybody can make a guava cider,” Carlson said. “But we don’t grow guava in the Shenandoah Valley.”
As he unboxes 50-gallon shipments of apple juice from an orchard in Winchester outside of the production bay of the cidery, Carlson described how he’s looking forward to harvesting his own mulberries for a potential cider recipe.
“Mulberries are kind of a forgotten fruit,” he said. “It’s something that people have eaten for a long time but they’ve fallen out of favor because you can’t [buy them at grocery stores].”
“Nowadays, when we’re walking through the woods, we don’t even know we’re surrounded by food,” Carlson said.
