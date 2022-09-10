In a mirrored dance classroom outfitted with bars, leotard-clad students in James Madison University’s School of Theatre and Dance made only subtle movements with an obsessive focus on technique Thursday afternoon.
“There are very strict rules. Like, this is the right shape, that is the wrong shape. This is not an interpretive side of dance. This is how you get better and build skills,” said Rubén Graciani, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU and professor of dance.
Led by instructor Julie Nakagawa, a professional dancer and arts administrator, the students in the intermediate ballet masterclass began with subtle stretches that gradually moved away from the bars, working all the way up to big leaps and waltzes at the end.
“There is an artistry to it, too. It’s not just robotics. It’s really about training, the way an athlete would train,” said Graciani, who was trained and worked professionally in contemporary and modern ballet.
Nakagawa is co-founder and artistic director of DanceWorks Chicago, a small professional touring troupe of dancers early in their career who perform a diverse repertoire in contemporary dance, according to its website. She joined the six-person troupe in a weeklong residency with JMU students leading up to its headlining performance in the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at the annual New Dance Festival, which returns this weekend.
The first of over 200 ticketed events that take place each season at the Forbes Center, the New Dance Festival leads off a lineup of events stretching through next spring, including the “masterpiece season” that brings a variety of high-quality acts in the arts, including a concert by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine that takes place Feb. 3, said Regan Byrne, Forbes Center executive director.
“We do major orchestras. Not every year, because they’re expensive and they’re large, but this one is just super exciting,” Byrne said. “They actually are rehearsing in Lviv. Their concert hall is housing pharmaceuticals, so they have literally used the space to help the war effort.”
Since opening in 2010, the Forbes Center has made it “on the map” for groups looking to tour the mid-Atlantic and be a part of the season, Byrne said. Planning guest performances starts sometimes three years in advance, Byrne said. Picking a favorite act from this year’s lineup, which was announced at a June 23 event at the Forbes Center, is like picking a favorite child, she said.
“I think [performers] really love coming here because they love the spaces. The concert hall is really kind of magical from an acoustics perspective. People who have performed here love that space,” Byrne said. “So word gets around and there’s a trust level that you build.”
Established by JMU Dance Faculty, the New Dance Festival has been around for many years, Graciani said, and has featured different touring acts that perform alongside students.
“It has always been envisioned as a way for both faculty and professional companies to engage with our dance students,” Graciani said. “We can’t bring in the most famous dance companies in the country, because that’s expensive, but we can find really high-level regional companies. It’s a way for those companies to get to know our students and a way for our students to develop a network all over the country.”
Fostering a student-centered experience, Byrne said each outside act that comes to the Forbes Center offers a learning opportunity for students, depending on their discipline.
“Everything we do does a masterclass for our students,” Byrne said. “Every show. So if we’re doing Dublin Irish Dance, they will do a dance clinic first. For the [Lviv Orchestra] the conductor will do a workshop for our conducting students.”
In the case of the New Dance Festival, JMU students chose between intermediate and advanced contemporary and ballet classes taught by Nakagawa and DanceWorks Chicago dancers to prepare for tonight and Sunday’s performances, which meld the JMU community and DanceWorks professionals.
“The program will have some alumni who are performing a piece, then there will be a dance that will be the one that is shared between DanceWorks Chicago and JMU dance students, choreographed by Jess Hendricks,” Graciani said. “After intermission, the rest of the program will be professional dances by the members of DanceWorks Chicago.”
During the second half of the show, DanceWorks Chicago will perform “Purigado,” which was choreographed by Graciani.
“The DanceWorks Chicago dancers are professional dancers, being paid, and our students are aspiring professional dancers,” Graciani said. “It’s a way for them to be in a shared performance project where they get to rehearse and be onstage with professional dancers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.