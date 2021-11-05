In literature, an Arcadia, written about by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century literary work “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia,” is supposed to be a sort of pastoral utopia — a perfect society where people live simply in the wilderness.
In the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance’s production of the musical comedy “Head Over Heels,” conceived by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder, the kingdom of Arcadia is constrained by a rigid patriarchy until a prophecy sends the royal family packing on a transformative journey to rediscover its famous “beat.” The jukebox musical is a loose and modern adaptation of Sidney’s work set to the music of the 1980s all-girl band The Go-Go's.
“It takes an older text by a contemporary of William Shakespeare and it basically mashes it up with the music of The Go-Go’s. It sort of reads like a fairy tale. It deals with themes of inclusivity, representation and identity in terms of gender and sexual orientation,” said Kate Arecchi, the show’s director, associate director of the School of Theatre and Dance and associate professor of musical theater.
The musical, which opened on Wednesday, has performances today and Saturday at 8 p.m., along with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday at the Mainstage Theater of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased online at jmuforbescenter.com or by calling the box office at 540-568-7000.
The cast is made up of 20 musical theater majors from freshmen to seniors.
The show features big 1980s hairstyles, vibrant makeup, Dr. Martens shoes, colorful tights and gender-bending costumes, combined with period elements from the Elizabethan era, according to the show’s press release.
The costumes were designed by junior theater major Sabrina Simmons. Characters begin the play wearing some black costume elements, which are shed by the end of the play. The black costume elements represent the patriarchy and how it’s ultimately shed, Simmons said in the press release.
Queen Gynecia, played by senior Crystal Haley, features '80s eye shadow and hair along with a regal emerald-colored dress with sparkly accents.
“The costumes, truthfully, are my favorite,” Haley said.
Many of the students in the production prepared for the show offstage as well.
“A lot the students working on this show are also working in the shops this semester, so you’ll go into the scene shop or the costume shop and they’re like sewing their own costumes, which I think is really cool,” Arecchi said.
Makenna Stergion, a senior, plays Philoclea, the younger daughter of Queen Gynecia. The lifelong dancer said she was excited to combine the elements of musical theater into a principal role at JMU.
“I like to think of myself as a triple threat. I try to be as equal as I can in singing, acting and dancing,” Stergion said. “This show has challenged me because this is my first principal role in college, and I’ve had to really find that confidence in myself to be able to do that.”
Haley, who serves as a teacher's assistant for a tap class, said the type of character she plays challenged her.
“I am usually someone who does a lot of serious work,” Haley said. "This is a musical comedy, so trying to not actively be funny but making sure my choices are landing so that the audience can laugh and things like that. Everything that [my character] is saying is ridiculous, but it’s funny because [she] thinks it’s so serious. I have to think a little bit more when it comes to comedic timing.”
The show features songs from The Go-Go’s, including “Vacation,” “Head Over Heels,” “Our Lips are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat.” The music is performed by a five-piece rock ensemble of JMU music students led by guest conductor Matthew Osbourn.
“I just love the songs. They’re all so fun to perform,” Stergion said. "The human connection in this show is really great. Especially after COVID, this is such a feel-good show to put on for everyone."
