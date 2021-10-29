On Nov. 6 from 8 p.m. to midnight, two student bands that formed at James Madison University will reunite for a concert in the Highlands Room at Festival Conference Center.
The show will feature a stage with a set from Fried Moose at 8 p.m. and a set by Full Stop at 10 p.m. There will also be a cash bar.
Full Stop formed in the late 1980s, while Fried Moose formed in the early 90’s. Each band performed locally for students and toured other college towns for performances. Both bands formed among students at JMU who liked to play music.
Full Stop formed in Harrisonburg then moved to Atlanta before breaking up in the early 90’s. Full Stop had a reputation for playing great reggae music and also played music with a funkier sound, with rock influences and plenty of ska. Their performance will include some brass instruments — a hallmark of the ska genre.
Fried Moose member Rob Bullington, who went on to form The Hackensaw Boys, will perform with the band. Fried Moose’s music is soft rock with roots and folk influences, with strings riffs reminiscent of Jerry Garcia’s music.
Cecil Conley, bassist for Fried Moose, said their album, 304 South High, features deep and worldly lyrics, including a song called Old Men and Elephants.
“[We] really wrote some awesome stuff. The music was pretty darn awesome. It seems like [we] were too young to write these songs. Old Men and Elephants is talking about the weight of age and nobody was over 24. It was just wildly fun,” Conley said.
The sets will include some original music from the bands along with covers.
Both bands stayed connected over the years and have performed a reunion show together in Northern Virginia, even though the members are scattered around the country. Jeremiah Thompson, lead singer and founding member of Full Stop, now lives in Atlanta and works as a financial advisor, but said he has the performance bug for life.
“For those of us that aren’t lucky enough to still play music full time, once you do play music professionally, it never gets out of your soul and you’re always finding ways to have it back in there somehow. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we want to play for people. People have been asking us to do a reunion show for a long time,” Thompson said.
Tickets are on sale at fullmoose.ticketspice.com/full-stop-fried-moose-reunion and will be available at the door.
