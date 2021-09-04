ELKTON — Mary Elizabeth “Mary Liz” Humphrey, founder of Elkton Recreation Dance, doesn’t sit still very often.
Humphrey, who founded the dance school for children and adults in 1990, teaches weekly yoga classes and says she dances and does gentle yoga every day.
In the spirit of keeping things moving, Humphrey decided to sell off her vast collection of costumes, accessories and props accumulated over 30 years of dance performances, which she kept in her attic. Humphrey’s calling the sale “Eliza’s Boutique,” after a character from “The King and I,” and it will include several racks of costumes on hangers, including formal dresses, Halloween-style costumes and children’s outfits along with a large wall lined with boxes of props for complete performances of “The King and I,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and more.
“It’s time to let go. It’s time share,” Humphrey said. “Then new things can happen. New costumes can come in. I didn't know until I got it out of the attic how much I had. Evidently, I love getting people dressed up.”
The many racks of costumes and props will be for sale in the reception room of the Elkton Recreational Dance building during the month of September on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m with masks required. Appointments can be made at 540–298–2163. The items will also be for sale at the Sept. 18 Route 340 Yard Sale.
Humphrey said she hopes schoolteachers and theater directors will take an interest in the costume sets she has from over the years, which include yellow cone hats, feathery orange felt headpieces and golden fruit headpieces from “The King and I.”
“I’d love to have some teachers call, some theater people call; people who want pretty things for their kids,” Humphrey said.
The Expressive Dance Studio is the main program of Elkton Recreational Dance Program, now under the direction of Bryanna Dean, a former student of Humphrey's who studied dance at Florida State University.
“I started with [a] cherry blossom mermaid costume,” Dean said. “Now I’ve got 25 [costumes] in storage in my basement to use for my own choreography. We hardly get anything done when we were attempting to organize, besides marveling at the gowns and tutus and reminiscing.”
Although Humphrey will be letting go of many of the costumes, she keeps photo albums from every show. Humphrey shared some of her photos of performing "The King and I," with Dr. John Glick, who played the king.
“Throughout the years we’ve had a lot of really good shows,” said Nanny Glick, former teacher and assistant director for the program, and John Glick's wife. “One of the shows was, ‘Dancing Around the World.’ There would be Egyptian costumes; Italian costumes for the Tarantella. There were some really cute ones.”
Classes begin at Expressive Dance Studio Sept. 7 and include ballet, pointe, tap, hip hop, creative dance, jazz & lyrical jazz and modern & contemporary. Students of all ages and skill levels are invited to register for classes for a monthly tuition.
“[Humphrey] always said her social thing was to go to the thrift store,” Glick said. “Many of the costumes she has are [from] before [I started working here]. During my time, parents would buy the costumes from catalogues and Mary Liz would use her collection for certain things. I think her dress for 'The King and I' was from her own collection.”
Humphrey, always buzzing with ideas, brainstormed a concept for an unstructured adult class while fluttering and twirling to one of Strauss’s waltzes – her favorite type of dance.
“It could be on Fridays. It could be called, ‘Free yourself from your computer,’” Humphrey said. “Wouldn’t that be nice? [To dance] is a way to let go after a Friday night after work.”
