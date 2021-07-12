On Friday, the town of New Market will present a free concert, part of the Crossroads Music Fest, a summer music series with monthly concerts.
Members of the public are invited to bring chairs and blankets to Rebel Park for a 6:30 to 9 p.m. performance by Rewind, a six-piece classic rock, funk and country cover band.
Food and beverages are available for purchase from food truck vendors. A beer and wine garden with a selection of local beers, wines and ciders will be available for those over 21 who present valid identification.
— Staff Report
