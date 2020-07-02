Happy Independence Day, y’all. Just in time for Phase 3.
Lots of controversy going on these days about our civil liberties, given the lockdown, the “stay home” messages and people claiming this is a new world order plot to stop Christians from going to church.
Independence, liberty, freedom … they may be relative terms.
Freedom, to me as a kid, was being allowed to cross Montauk Highway.
Much of the world I wanted to enjoy was on the other side of the two-lane highway. When I was 6, my friend Elizabeth Grurock lived across the busy street. I could see her house from my house, but I could not run over there as I could to my other friends’ homes.
Age 10 was the magic number for crossing Montauk Highway. By then, we lived in East Patchogue and it was books I wanted to get to. I wanted to ride my bicycle to the library in Bellport, the next town over, rather than wait until my busy Dad had a chance to drive me there.
So on my 10th birthday, my mother walked with me the three blocks up to Montauk Highway to make sure I looked both ways and crossed safely.
Freedom. It was not an unrestricted freedom, but a responsible freedom that was granted to me. I still had to do my chores first, still had to tell Mom where I was going, still had to be home by 4:30.
Also, when I went to the library, I always brought home books for my younger siblings and for Mom, too.
If I violated any of the rules, my “right” to leave the neighborhood was curtailed for a few weeks.
So I was trained as a child to understand that with adulthood comes freedom and with freedom comes responsibility and service to others.
It’s just part of the deal, always.
Living our freedom means we are responsible to obey the laws of the land, not hurt other people nor infringe upon their freedom. Remember this year’s Super Bowl fiasco with its sexually explicit halftime show? Yes, freedom allowed the performers to do whatever they wanted. But given the audience — many families with children — was that responsible?
Similarly, in Phase 3 of the “reopening,” restrictions have been lifted for retail stores, restaurants and bars. Gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues are open with limits. We are free to attend larger gatherings.
So now we have more freedom. What are our responsibilities?
Gov. Ralph Northam’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect and it’s a reasonable one. We must continue to practice the 6-foot physical distancing, along with using hand sanitizer and washing our hands when we’re out and about. If we know or suspect we’ve been near someone with COVID-19, we should self-quarantine for two weeks.
These aren’t things “the government” is doing to try to “control” us -- they are practical, doable, protective acts of respect. When it comes to enforcing our freedoms, we’ve got to choose our battles, and this ain’t one of them.
Somehow we’ve gotten the idea that freedom means we have the right to do anything we want. This is not the responsible freedom of adults, but of giving spoiled children what they want.
A Big Law to guide us would be that given by Jesus and explained by Paul in Galatians 5:13-14: “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love be servants of one another.”
Those of us who claim to follow Christ would do well to heed his second commandment, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Freedom is not about me, but about all of us. Freedom by its nature endows dignity on human beings. Liberty frees us to become all that is best about us.
We are free within the bounds of love of ourselves, our families, our friends and neighbors, and the world. Freedom without this obligation to love our neighbor is not freedom, but a perversion of itself, so that it is no longer freedom, but idolatry of our own desires.
If we enjoy our Phase 3 freedoms responsibly, we may avoid an uptick in COVID cases and not have to fall back to Phase 2 again.
So have a resourcefully happy Fourth of July.
