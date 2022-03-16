Local coffee roasting businesses began in backyards, garages and on porches.
Phil Duntemann, a local roaster, started as a hobbyist in 2014, making coffee on the front porch of his house on Broad Street in Harrisonburg.
Duntemann’s hobby grew into a business called Broad Porch Coffee Co., which opened its first café in Harrisonburg in 2017 and opened another in Luray since.
Like other local roasters, he orders coffee from different regions around the globe. The beans, which come from a fruit, have distinctive characteristics that come from the terroir, the geographic and climate features of each region.
Local coffee roasting companies, which also include Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters and Merge Coffee Co., were started by hobbyists who wanted to raise capital for better roasting equipment.
The beans, which are dried by producers in other countries, arrive to roasters in bulk and are green before they’re roasted. Roasting is a nuanced process that takes between 10 and 15 minutes per batch.
All three local companies posted up Monday for a coffee tasting event at the Friendly City Food Co-op. The co-op regularly carries bulk and packaged coffee from these companies, along with Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Co. in Mount Jackson and Crucible Coffee Roasters from Staunton.
The event, called "Tasting the Local Brews,” took place throughout the day as part of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Taste of Downtown Harrisonburg, a multiday event that highlights downtown’s culinary district through restaurant promotions, chef demonstrations and cooking workshops.
The Harrisonburg roasters offered pour-over demonstrations along with traditional brewed coffee from regions around the world.
“By far, our biggest seller here is [our coffee from] El Salvador,” said Joaquin Sosa, a brand ambassador for Chestnut Ridge. “It goes to a number of really nice restaurants.”
Pour-over is a method of making coffee — usually used for coffee tasting — resulting in smaller batches of brewed drink and brings out the most flavor of the coffee.
The coffee tasting was a stop on the Taste of Downtown Flight Passport. Anyone can download an online Taste of Downtown passport or pick one up at locations downtown. Use tasteofdowntownhburg.com to plan an itinerary and complete different food-related challenges in downtown. Passports with at least four stamps can be entered by March 31 at participating restaurants to win gift cards and prizes.
Along with pouring cups of hot coffee for customers at the co-op, the roasters talked about the flavor profiles of each type of coffee.
The longer a batch of coffee beans stays in the roasting machine, the darker the roast. Darker roasts of coffee generally have less caffeine than lighter roasts. Lighter roasts often retain more of the distinctive flavors of the bean and the region it came from.
“[Lighter coffee] doesn’t have a roasted taste,” Sosa said. “It’s almost more like a tea, in a way. You don’t have to [put milk in it]. I find that some of these lighter roasts are tasty by themselves.”
To help customers understand the flavors of the coffee, Broad Porch Coffee Co. brought head roaster Ryanne Hodson along for the tasting event. Hodson is a certified Q grader, the coffee industry’s equivalent to a sommelier.
Hodson said she took a course on coffee tasting and had to pass a battery of exams on all aspects of coffee tasting to become certified to taste coffee and judge it for quality.
She described how coffee producers grow and harvest coffee fruit, which is then dried. The coffee bean or “seed” is encased in fruit. Some producers remove all the fruit to dry the beans, others leave the fruit on the bean to affect the flavor. Beans that are dried with their fruit take on the sweet, tart flavor of the fruit.
“They keep the fruit on longer to keep the flavor,” Hodson said. “You’ll be able to taste the difference. When you open [a bag of coffee] up, it’s just fruity. It’s just got this amazing smell. The flavors stay throughout the whole process.”
Broad Porch Coffee Co. sampled a limited-edition Colombian coffee that was dried with an anaerobic natural process. The natural process involves drying the coffee beans in the fruit casing. The light roast coffee had a sweet, tangy flavor from the process that also involves natural fermentation.
More than just a hobby, these roasters say they bring something valuable to the local and global community.
They said their businesses care more about where the coffee is sourced from than national brands. By buying from local roasters, they said, Harrisonburg residents can support ethical practices.
Some of the local roasters have direct trade relationships with growers in other countries. Direct trade is buying coffee straight from the growers, which makes it easier to develop a fair trade. Having direct trade is a goal for local coffee roasters.
The owners of the farm that grows Chestnut Ridge’s El Salvadoran coffee are Harrisonburg residents. Merge Coffee Co. also has a direct trade relationship.
“We can actually FaceTime our suppliers,” said Darryl Matthews, a Merge owner and roaster.
Additionally, some local roasters rely on more environmentally friendly methods. Merge boasts an electric roasting system, which doesn’t directly rely on fossil fuels to run like some other machines.
