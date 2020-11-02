Last week, we looked at some of the workplace changes that came out due to the pandemic. Mainly lots of people working from home (WFH). I did not mention schooling from home, which is another story entirely. For sure, things have changed. Some of those changes are good; some could give us many unintended consequences.
Last week, I spoke of how many people enjoy WFH. Sure, but how about that, hopefully low, percentage of people that will be lazy at home? That is correct but I read another study that suggested that the lethargic workers at home were already not carrying their load at work, so the difference may not be as much as we may think.
Take a look at some of the good things for people and businesses if many people continue working out of the “office.” How about saving gas? Not only big fuel savings but how about plain wear and tear on the cars, and your health by not having an accident! I worked with many people who made an hourlong drive plus each day and that was at only one company. Think of the millions of dollars saved. How about clothing? You are expected to wear certain acceptable clothes in the office. Many people can sit around in their PJs and work … reduced clothing budget. People have “watercooler chats” around the office. (If you are too young to know what that is read, ghtech.site/coolerchat.) They can still get together, though not as intimately, via Zoom or any of the other many meeting apps. They can chat on one of the many, many chat apps to keep current on office gossip. They will get a chance to stretch their legs and toss a load of clothes in the washing machine to get ahead on chores. If you read that article above, you will see why breaks are considered important for stress relief. There are more benefits to the employee.
What about the employer? First off, people will take less sick leave. Have you been sick before where you were not too sick to work but you did not want to spread it around to your co-workers? Now you can still be sick and work at home. If an employee feels too sick to work, they take a day off. What about those few people who are too unmotivated to put in a day's work? Now their computers can “rat” on them. There are programs that employers can install that track how much work the people are doing. Which websites they visit during the day, how long they watch Netflix from their computer during lunch, etc. I have even seen programs that rank employees by the amount of work they do.
How about leasing less workspace for the office? I looked up a couple of random 4,000-square-foot offices in the local area. They lease for a little above $4,300 per month. It could be above or below that. Think of the office that has only a couple of people needed for office space instead of the full staff. Or maybe better if everyone worked from home … big savings. Also, reduced water or electric bills.
I know of a company in the Valley that was going to lease two floors of a large office building before COVID hit. Afterward, they have cut that to one floor, not due to layoffs but due to people working at home more productively and desiring to continue.
Now, one of the largest unintended consequences I see. What do you do with all the empty buildings? Will offices turn into a breeding ground for rats? Will they be cared for and create homes for the homeless? Or will the buildings just slowly erode and collapse? What about the building owners? Will they become homeless?
