A local nonprofit has spent the last 20 years proving inclusivity is ageless.
Generations Crossing, an independent nonprofit that combines adults and elderly daycare with a children’s daycare program through a single facility in Harrisonburg, is celebrating 20 years since it launched in 2002.
After a community assessment came about that said there were not enough elder care options in 2002, the idea to open a facility that also offered childcare just naturally emerged, said Laurie Deavers, executive director of Generations Crossing.
“They wanted to create an intergenerational center where they could meet those adult daycare components as well as the need for additional childcare in the area,” Deavers said.
A big way Generations Crossing meets the needs of the community, according to founding and current board member Suzanne Obenshain, is how clients pay for services. Daycare is a much more affordable option for families than putting their adult loved one in a full-time facility, said Obenshain, whose mother has dementia.
“We have a sliding scale for both our childcare and our adult program,” Deavers said. "We base the daily rate or the weekly rate on the individual’s income level. Depending on what they make is what they pay to come here and then we subsidize the rest of us. That allows us to serve anyone in the community.”
Obenshain said Generations Crossing also provides respite care, where at-home caretakers can have a day or two a week to run errands.
The adult daycare staffs registered nurses and certified nursing assistants, who care for and engage with the adults.
Members of the Generations Crossing team said their organization benefits everyone under their roof. The 108 children spend most of the day in their own classrooms in one part of the building and the 24 adults have a large room and patio where their programming is held.
The facility has programs for infants and toddlers through elementary ages and accepts adults 18 and up with disabilities who would benefit from day care. Their adult group includes many elderly people who have dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the staff.
“This allows [children] to be a part of the aging process. They understand,” Deavers said. “Families are all over. Kids might not get to see their grandparents, so they're not growing up around them, they’re not watching them as they age. They’re not learning all of that process.”
Chelsea Bell, director of activities, said the two groups haven’t been able to interact face-to-face for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have done things virtually to keep those connections and bonds still kind of forming. It hasn’t been optimal, but we still have created those bonds,” Bell said. “I push my [webcam equipment] into the toddler room and they’re able to point at the screen and recognize their adult friends.”
Generations Crossing is celebrating the 20-year milestone by campaigning to raise $20,000 through the Great Community Give, an annual fundraising effort for local nonprofits put on by The Community Foundation. Donations can be made to Generations Crossing by visiting greatcommunitygive.org/organizations/generations-crossing today through Wednesday.
Generations Crossing launched a $2 million capital campaign to build the facility it currently operates in and the childcare component officially started in 2009. Before that, Generations Crossing provided adult daycare in shared spaces and brought in children from outside daycare programs to interact with the adults.
“I put my heart and soul to this program because it met my needs,” Obenshain said. “I would have never dreamed when I was so involved in 2001 that I would benefit from the [adult daycare] program.”
The $20,000 it's hoping to raise will be used for renovations in the infant and toddler classrooms, updating technology in the adult room and making improvements to the play area and installing a raised garden in the adult patio area.
“The fact that we survived the pandemic, I know a lot of adult daycare centers in Virginia closed around that time because the population that we serve was obviously the most vulnerable population during the pandemic,” Deavers said. “[We’re celebrating] not only that we made it 20 years but also that we survived.”
