So come July 1, are you firing up a joint?
The governor says it’s OK, so it must be OK, right?
The new law carries some mighty mixed messages.
Like, if you get caught with more than an ounce of marijuana you’ll pay a $25 fine. More than a pound is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
And where will you get that joint? It will still be illegal to sell marijuana, although you can give someone up to an ounce of the drug.
Yes, it is a drug.
Anyone under age 21 caught with any amount will pay a $25 fine AND be required to enter a substance abuse treatment and education program.
So it’s going to be kinda legal.
Just like marijuana is kinda OK for some people. But not for all.
Not me.
When I was a teenager, I smoked marijuana. At first I enjoyed it. It made me happy. It made me laugh at everything. Even stuff that was not funny was funny when I was high.
After a while of regular use, though, I stopped laughing and started freaking out. When I smoked pot, I started seeing things that weren’t there, hearing things that weren’t there. Scary things.
Being the smart young woman that I was, I stopped.
I saw other heavy users have problems with it too. Except that they didn’t stop. Some became mentally ill.
In an article “Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence,” published in the journal Imprimis in January 2019, Alex Berenson tells the other side of the story. He had always been a proponent of legalizing marijuana.
Until one day, his wife, a senior psychiatrist at a New York mental hospital for the criminally insane, was telling him about a patient. In passing, she said, “Of course he’d been smoking pot all his life.”
“Of course?” Berenson asked.
“Yes, they all smoke,” she said. She encouraged him to do some research.
So he did. He read big studies and little studies. He talked with all the brain scientists and psychiatrists he could. He was surprised to find that marijuana causes schizophrenia.
“And I soon realized that in all my years as a journalist I had never seen a story where the gap between insider and outsider knowledge was so great, or the stakes so high,” he writes. “I began to wonder why — with the stocks of cannabis companies soaring and politicians promoting legalization as a low-risk way to raise tax revenue and reduce crime — I had never heard the truth about marijuana, mental illness, and violence.”
In 2018, the Parents Opposed to Pot lobby group tried to sound the alarm on the link between marijuana and mass shootings, with a list of mass killers it claims were heavy users of marijuana from a young age, including Aurora, Colo., shooter James Holmes, Tucson, Ariz., shooter Jared Loughner, and Chattanooga, Tenn., shooter Mohammad Abdulazeez.
Let that sink in.
There’s a lot of research out there we’re not hearing about. About how pot doesn’t measure up against other painkillers, about its danger as a gateway drug, about its link to depression.
I’m not saying occasional marijuana use is dangerous for everyone. I’m not saying it has never helped anyone with medical ills.
Like many other issues these days, marijuana use is not black and white, not all good or all bad. Like many other issues, we should not take the word of the mainstream media or those with something to gain by its sales.
What we should do is look at the research, all of the research, and make laws based not on profits and tax revenues, but on how regular marijuana use affects our individual and collective lives.
