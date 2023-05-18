The Hot Mamas, an eclectic all female music ensemble, brings the tunes and the fun to an album launch at Court Square Theater on May 20 at 7:30 p.m
Exactly one year ago this week, lifelong musicians Mallory Mckendry and Maria Leckey were “hanging out on porches, playing songs and trading ideas” according to McKendry, when an opportunity arose to bring their music to the public.
“In one week we created a three hour show,” McKendry added, launching what has become a whirlwind of creativity, opportunity and deserved recognition.
Now one year later, with the addition of musicians Casey Rolfe and Jess Young, the group has grown into The Hot Mamas, one of the valley’s most eclectic, uplifting and unique musical offerings.
After a grant from the Arts Council of The Valley, a flurry of creative song writing, hours of writing and rehearsal, hard work and some wildly popular live performances, the group are set to launch their first album "The Hot Mamas Live at Clementine Cafe" this Saturday at Court Square Theater.
When asked about their musical style, Mckendry and Leckey shared a pained expression.
“We play styles from jazzy tunes, to country, 'sing'em when your sad songs’ to sea shanties,” said Mckendry.
“Pop, ballads ... We just really love to sing together,” added Leckey, both giving a sense that the musical theme behind The Hot Mamas is really the joy of singing together no matter the style.
This free musical exploration extends into instrument choices also. These multi-talented musical women bring a selection of instruments to a live show that would surprise and tantalize any music fan. Their songs will come together on tiny piano, clarinet, accordion, ukulele, Irish bodhrán, washboard, spoons and even a jug bass.
“It’s made out of a water cooler Jug and a two by four,” said Mckendry.
All this might give a chaotic impression but that impression would be far from correct. The music and the well rehearsed harmony delivers a wildly entertaining, carefully arranged set, full of musical surprises, compelling rhythms, fun and creativity.
The creative mission of this group of women also extends beyond their own musical talents. A core vision of the group, they said, to share success and opportunities with many other creative women, including musicians, artists and writers.
The album art for “The Hot Mamas Live at Clementine Cafe” was created by friend of the band and visual artist Sydney Bronaugh. Bronaugh created the artwork by attending band rehearsals and sketching the ladies at work, and the result will now be featured on the album for all to see.
Additionally, on the evening of the album launch, The Hot Mamas will be joined on stage by singer and songwriter Julia Catherine, winner of a recent songwriting contest conceived and hosted by The Hot Mamas. On April 15 at Pale Fire Brewing Company in Harrisonburg, the band hosted 10 talented female singer-songwriters competing for the opportunity to play their own compositions in the upcoming show, along with the prize of some studio time for recording. Julia Catherine will perform her own composition with The Hot Mamas providing backing.
The show will also be opened by Spectator Bird, a sister, folk double act from the Shenandoah Valley.
With this band the creativity is fueled by compassion, fun and lots of sisterly love that clearly informs the music and atmosphere of the shows.
"We all love each other, and we want to feel happy,” said Leckey.
"Chemistry-wise, we all work very well together. I've wanted to be in an all girl band since I was my daughters age, like seven, eight years old so it's a life long dream for me," said McKendry. "There is a lot of honesty, but we are cautious with each others feelings too, no one is brutal or harsh. We just want to have the best product bur we also want to have a good time. Losing sight of having fun isn't really something that is of interest to us."
The album "The Hot Mamas Live at Clementine Cafe" will be available to purchase on CD at the concert, and will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other online music streaming services.
The group's single "The Ballad of the Seafaring Wenches" is now on Spotify.
The public can share in the fun live on Saturday May 20 at 7:30 at Court Square Theater, doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance at https://courtsquaretheater.org/event/hot-mamas-spectator-bird/ or $25 on the door.
You can follow The Hot Mamas on social media at Facebook: The Hot Mamas and Instagram: thehotmamasband
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.