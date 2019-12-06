Spoiling our young grandchildren comes naturally. We love making them happy.
But what about little ones who already have too many toys? They may be happy to get more, but can they really feel gratitude when their rooms are cluttered, their closets and toyboxes are overflowing with toys, books and electronic devices?
Parents who live in small homes grapple with how to stop the influx of stuff for their children. On babycenter.com, this question was posed: “How can I gracefully ask our in-laws to give our child fewer gifts?”
Here are some of the mothers’ responses.
“We have no room left for more toys and are expecting an opposite sex child in the next few weeks so I can only imagine how much worse it is going to get given the advanced warning that 60 dolls are on their way and that I need to install shelving for them. My solution ... she can buy whatever she wants ... and it can stay at her house for visits.”
This response has some long-term benefits for the children.
“My in-laws spend an exorbitant amount on birthdays and Christmas. We started asking them to put a portion of what they spend into savings bonds and the rest is free for them to do as they like. They are grandparents after all. This plan makes us feel like we are creating a security blanket for our girls that they can use for things they need as they get older, like their first car, college, or even a wedding.”
This mom had less mercy.
“Do what I did. People got really mad at me, but it worked! I told everyone after the holidays one year that I gave away most of the gifts people bought her because we didn’t have any room in the house. A couple of gifts I even threw out because she couldn’t use them. They were outraged, angry, pissed ... But the very next year they called and asked me what gift(s) they should buy. Problem solved! Good luck.”
I was once such an overwhelmed mom myself. And it wasn’t just holidays and it wasn’t just new stuff. I had no room for it and I hated the clutter.
So when it was my turn, I came up with different ways to gift my grandkids and, now, great-grandchildren.
• Music or dance lessons can be expensive, so giving one or a series of lessons can be a real gift not just for the child but for his or her parent, too.
• Tickets to a movie, concert, a play or a dance performance gives kids something to look forward to.
• Find out what decorations they want for their room. A poster of their favorite band or sports team?
• Choose a magazine that fits their interests and buy a subscription. Kids love getting mail.
• Pick a calendar with photos she’ll love. Schedule in dates together for birthdays and other celebrations.
• Energetic kids will appreciate passes to indoor trampoline parks, rock climbing gyms, swimming pools, water parks or bounce houses. Their parents will appreciate an out-of-the-house activity that tires out their kiddos.
• Get them a pass to a science museum, children’s museum or a zoo. The planetarium at JMU gives free shows for families on Saturdays.
As you can see, most of these are gifts of time well spent. These experiences will get kids off their phones and devices, away from the TV and into real life.
Even better, you pick them up and take them to these events or lessons. Then you give the parents a break and you get to spend more time with them.
