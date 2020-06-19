These verses have been coming to me lately.
“When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”
“When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd.”
“Jesus wept.”
Harassed and helpless. That’s how we seem to be today.
Harassed by centuries-old prejudices, by corporate media yelling at us about what we should be worried about, by staying in lockdown for months on end, by money troubles. Harassed by people calling us racist without first looking into their own hearts.
And on and on.
We watch the politicians jockey to show themselves in the best light, to look like the good guys, sending us money they don’t have, calling each other names, plotting against each other behind closed doors.
When they emerge from behind those closed doors they are holding up Bibles and kneeling in front of cameras. The very epitome of taking the Lord’s name in vain.
Jesus wept at the murder of George Floyd. He weeps for the officer who killed him, for the officers who stood by and watched.
Jesus has compassion on the protesters, on the counterprotesters, on the health care workers, on the unemployed, on the churchgoers, on the atheists, on the schoolchildren, on the farmers, on the grocery store employees, on the business owners, on the UPS drivers, on everyone.
We delude ourselves when we assume God endorses our cause. This has caused wars since time began.
Jesus is on everyone’s side.
But, reading the stories about him in the Bible, it appears he’s not real crazy about selfish politicians and religious leaders whose pitiful clutching for power leads them to harass and oppress people.
You see, Jesus was rejected by the people in his community. A politician beheaded his cousin, John, who was perhaps the only person on the planet who understood him. To top it off, when he healed people of chronic diseases and advocated for the poor, religious leaders accused him of having demonic powers.
It was a lot for a man to handle. He needed some time to himself. To grieve, to process, to pray.
But wherever he went, he was surrounded by crowds.
So after the death of John, he got into a boat with his disciples and went to a secluded location where he could be alone for a while.
In the meantime, people who’d seen him get into the boat ran on ahead. They ran through the towns along the water and got to Jesus’ destination before he did.
When he saw them — that they were people in need of a strong, loving leader — he had compassion on them.
And when he had taught them for a while, his disciples said, “Listen to us. This place is remote and it’s already very late. Send these people away so they can go buy something to eat.”
But he answered, “You give them something to eat.”
To Jesus, the people were not just a faceless crowd. He’d been teaching them about spiritual matters, about character, about peace in their hearts, about loving.
He also cared about their very real need for physical nourishment, and he didn’t want them traipsing around the countryside in the dark looking for it.
So with very few resources — a few pieces of fish and bread — he fed all 5,000 of them.
How does God view our current situation? Our rejection of people who do not share our opinions? Our alienation of people who are different from us? Does it break God’s heart?
In the last book of the Bible, Revelation, John writes this:
“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne … clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands.”
God is with us. All of us. Together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.