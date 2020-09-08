Google Meetings (which I have written about before) has experienced some changes since I spoke to you regarding it back toward the start of COVID. Here is the original article (ghtech.site/gmeet), which still contains great info if you are interested.
It was also at that time transitioning to its new name with new features. It went from Google Hangouts to Google Meet. Now Hangouts is gone, (not really as you can still access it) however, Meet is much better. It was originally for GSuite holders only, which did cost. It will allow you to invite from one to up to 100 of your closest friends to join in a meeting that lasts up to one hour.
Actually, until Sept. 30, Google is not holding to the 60-minute limit due to the pandemic.
So to get to Google Meet you have a couple of options. However, as with all Google features, you must have a Google account. Then you can go to Meet.Google.com and log in with your Google username and password. The other and newest way is to be on your web browser in your Gmail. On the lower left corner, you will have two links. One reads “Start a meeting” and the other is “Join a meeting.” I believe the meanings are obvious.
If you start a meeting you will be asked a couple of questions. First is, “Are you willing to share your microphone and camera?” Well, the microphone is necessary if you want to be heard during the meeting (you are advised by me to mute it when you are not speaking). The camera is not so vital unless you and others want to be seen. You can change these settings during the meetings if you wish.
If you start it you will get a window that opens showing you your camera view if you have it on, if not, just a boring box. It will also list the meeting invite link at the right. It will show something like meet.google.com/vrx-jhga-yt (that is not real, so do not try to join it. Also, you need to click “Join Now” to start your meeting. Now let us keep in mind that this does not have to be a business meeting. You can just as easily set this up for your friends and/or family. In the Join meeting window, you can either copy the meeting link and paste it in an email for your people or add them into the “Add People” area.
By the way, if you do not have your camera on so that people can see you during your meeting, you will have your Google Account Avatar appear instead of you on video. When you speak, it will show circles around your avatar to indicate you are speaking. When you have your camera on they can see your lips moving, so that goes away.
There are several more settings you should try out and take a look at to be more proficient with Google Meet. If you are a member of GrayHaired.Tech I will have Google No. 30 out this week showing you how to use them. This is the last of my free Google Training Classes. Next comes Windows 10 Basics. I look forward to many of you joining me there.
