Ava Grace Flory is a natural in front of an audience.
Part of a zany Southern family, her character, GJ Dubberly, griped about her day job “inseminatin’” cattle in a November community theater production.
Off stage, her interest in veterinary sciences led Flory to become an international youth spokesperson for the United Nations.
Growing up, she showed an interest in the work her dad, Gary Flory, does as an agriculture sustainability researcher.
“Typically, a teenage daughter wouldn’t enjoy going to dig up animals. It’s just exciting to see her interested in that,” said Gary Flory, agriculture and stormwater program manager for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Beginning in the eighth grade, Flory began studying ways to dispose of animal carcasses, especially ones contaminated with diseases, or when numerous animals die at once.
“This interconnection between art and science has been a big [theme] for me,” Ava Grace Flory said.
Flory worked with an art teacher at the Eastern Mennonite School to build a diorama representing aboveground burial, one such technique.
She went on to attend Massanutten Regional Governor’s School for environmental science.
There, she continued to conduct independent research in sustainable agriculture and environmental science, with an image of her diorama being used in a 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Response document that outlines aboveground burial for animals.
“She’s very much a go-getter,” said Kara Bates, a sustainable agriculture teacher and research mentor to Flory at the Governor’s School. “Having her as a student has just been amazing to see how she’s grown over the last year and a half.”
Now a senior, Flory’s work caught the attention of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, where she was brought on as a youth ambassador.
“Somebody who works at EuFMD saw my model online and thought I was a young veterinarian,” Flory said. “[But] I’m just passionate about the animal sciences. From there, we worked out details on how I could become the youth ambassador for them.”
In August, she began remote volunteer work for the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, a department of the UN program that works to prevent the spread of animal disease in Europe.
Having been eradicated from the U.S. in the 1920s, foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious disease that affects hoofed animals, according to Flory. It’s of international interest, because it affects output of animal products in over 100 countries throughout Africa and Eurasia.
“Even though it isn’t in some countries like the U.S., it’s still important to be aware of the disease and how to properly handle [it] if it were to come to the U.S.,” she said.
Flory develops and films informational content for the commission’s social media accounts, serving as an international youth spokesperson for the commission. Through the accounts, the commission provides information to countries around the globe on disease prevention in the animal population, including methods of safe disposal.
In an Instagram reel, a short video format on social media, Flory explains how aboveground burial combines shallow burial techniques and composting to dispose of animals in catastrophic situations, using her diorama from the eighth grade.
“The concept of an art form or a social media video to inform people instead of just reading something from textbook [is exciting] to me,” Flory said.
The aboveground burial technique was developed partly in response to an avian influenza outbreak that occurred in the Shenandoah Valley in 2002. According to Gary Flory, that outbreak impacted 197 farms in the area and killed over 4.7 million birds.
He said farmers were largely unprepared to safely dispose of the carcasses that piled up so quickly. With traditional deep burial, farmers risked contaminating groundwater that other community members relied on.
The method was developed in ensuing years as a sustainable answer to this modern problem. It was also found to be effective for disposing of larger animals like pigs and cows, if they were to die en masse, said Gary Flory, who worked to develop the hybrid method of disposal.
Since then, aboveground burial has been approved for use at the national level by the USDA in an emergency response document that contains an image of Ava Grace Flory’s diorama. It was also used as a disposal method in a 2015 outbreak of avian flu in the Western U.S.
Flory, who wants to study environmental science in college, became interested in researching how pathogens from animal diseases play into aboveground burial, which she said could not only aid foreign countries but could increase preparedness in the United States for outbreaks.
With diseases emerging in foreign countries that affect larger animals, safe disposal that deactivates disease pathogens is essential, Gary Flory explained. While foot-and-mouth disease is usually nonlethal, African swine fever is spreading outside of the United States, according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Ava Grace Flory conducts her research through the Governor’s School, which she attends on weekday mornings. Fridays are set aside for independent research work, while Flory takes classes in environmental science, English and sustainable agriculture. In the afternoon, she returns to Turner Ashby High School for classes and extracurricular activities, which for her include roles in Off Broadway Players community theater productions.
“She is 100% independent on this in the sense that it’s all her ideas, her experimental design. Someone didn’t just hand this to her,” Bates said.
Some work has been done at the University of Delaware on decontamination of animals for composting, and Flory has been looking to improve on the university’s decontamination process.
“The fact that she is tackling something like this while still a student in high school is astounding in itself,” Bates said. “Knowing her, she will have some kind of product to show for the work that she’s been doing.”
Flory has been tying in her work with the social media content along the way.
“I don’t know how she has time for it all,” Bates said. “She’s just one of those kids. Her videos are so professional.”
In addition to two videos on the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease social accounts, Flory has more under review by the commission, having filmed another project for the commission along the North River in Mount Crawford. She also receives mentorship from members of the commission via teleconference.
“It feels less like a time commitment for me because I enjoy doing the videos and producing them,” Flory said.
As she approaches the end of her high school career, Flory knows she wants to work at the intersection of human and environmental health. Her goal after studying environmental science in college is to become a medical doctor.
“Even though she intends to go into the medical field, a lot of the human health and animal health and environmental health, you know, it’s all connected,” Gary Flory said.
