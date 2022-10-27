A handful of singer-songwriters are traveling from as far as Texas for an upcoming concert at a local church.
Horizon Christian Fellowship will host soulful Gospel storyteller Graham Jones, along with Skye Peterson and Thomas Austin, from Nashville, Tenn.
Part of the Songs for the Valley Christian concert series, the show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Tickets are required for the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., a press release said.
Both Peterson and Jones will share music from their recent albums, according to the release.
Tickets are available online by visiting www.itickets.com/events/469567 or calling 540-246-0402.
— Staff Reports
