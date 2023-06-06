GROTTOES — Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes is celebrating 50 years of being a National Natural Landmark with events, discounts and the first annual Cave & Karst Expo, which will end the park’s National Cave Week celebrations.
The Shenandoah Valley region is one of the most exciting locations in the U.S. for caverns given the fact it is rich in limestone, which dissolves into sinkholes, caverns and open-underground spaces over millennia.
Grand Caverns in Grottoes was discovered in 1804 by Bernard Weyer, and opened to the public for tours just two years later in 1806, making the natural wonder the oldest continuously operating show cavern in the country.
Today the town of Grottoes Parks and Tourism Department has grown its offer to the public with a focus on education, through opening expanded caves to explore, topic-based underground guided tours focused on local history and geology, spelunking tours, and above-ground activities such as hiking and swimming, and even cave-related movie screenings on site.
Through a partnership with James Madison University and Dr. Ángel A. Garcia, Jr., assistant professor of geology and nvironmental Science at the university, the future of the Caverns is also to be expanded, through cutting-edge underground mapping projects and further research into the ecological significance and expanse of the cave network.
This week’s events at Grand Caverns coincide with National Cave Week, a celebration of underground spaces, which was conceived just six years ago by the National Park Service. The event celebrates not only the beauty of underground networks of caverns but recognizing, researching and sharing their importance to the ecosystems above them.
“This year we were going to originally do something because it’s our 50th anniversary of being a National Natural Landmark,” said Austin Shank, parks and tourism director for Grand Caverns. “We realized that National Cave Week falls in June, so why not combine the two things and make it a big to-do?”
The cave week celebrations at Grand Caverns will culminate with a grand finale on Saturday, June 10, with the Cave & Karst Expo. From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, a range of family-friendly and educational events will be on offer at the caverns.
Visitors to the expo will be able to engage in a range of activities from rock painting, bat box building, simulated “cave squeezes” for the budding spelunkers, opening geodes, demonstrations of cave climbing and Juinior Cave Scientist Certifications.
Shank described the events as, “a place where all of these partners that have stakes in caves can all come together in one place. This is a debut of something we’d like to do annually, so every National Cave Week we are going to do something like this.”
Partners for the day, offering education, fun and refreshment will be the Bat Conservation & Rescue of Virginia, Cave Conservancy of the Virginias, Charlottesville Caving Grotto, DCR Virginia Natural Heritage Program, Front Royal Caving Grotto, Geologic Times Corporation & Science Center, JMU Geology & Environmental Science Department, JMU Caving Club, Melrose Caverns, National Natural Landmark Program, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Museum of Natural History, Virginia Living Museum, Vivid Earth Adventures, and the C & C Country Cookin’ Food Truck.
On why caverns matter and are a great option for a fun yet educational family day out, Shank explained, “Our ecosystem and the cave ecosystem is all interlocked. Water up here goes down and through those cave networks. So our health, and watering, littering, what we do up here impacts the ecosystem below. The cave network is a filtration system, so by the time we pull water out of the aquifer it is made whole and clean again.”
The significance of this system to future generations cannot be underestimated, he explained.
“What we have been getting a better and better understanding of is our actions topside negatively impact us down the road because the caves can only bear so much of that load, it is not too different to the oceans,” Shank said. “The harsher we are on that resource, the harder it is for our own survival as a species.”
Raising awareness and sharing knowledge, as well as celebrating the magnificence of these incredible underground wonders is the focus of the events of National Cave Week and the center of Saturday’s Cave and Karst Expo.
Throughout National Cave Week — June 4–10 — Grand Caverns will be discounting all tours 50% in celebration of 2023 being the 50th anniversary as a National Natural Landmark.
For more information on this week’s events and discounts, as well as other events at Grand Caverns visit https://www.grandcaverns.com/
