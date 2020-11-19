November has in recent years been observed by many as National Gratitude Month.
Gratitude is a recognition for what one has and for what is. And while an article on the Psychology Today website defines gratitude as a feeling or emotion, the dictionary uses the word “state,” as in the state of being grateful.
The pattern in my personality — Enneagram type 4 — is to see what’s missing, in myself and the world around me. And when you’re naturally focused on what’s missing, the world can seem quite bleak.
And when you’re focused on what's missing, you don’t see what’s here.
So for me, gratitude is not always a feeling that bubbles up spontaneously. It’s more of a decision.
While that may sound cold, it has the effect of turning my mind, setting an intention, to a state of noticing what’s here.
“Gratitude is a spontaneous feeling but, increasingly, research demonstrates its value as a practice,” the PT article continues, “that is, making conscious efforts to count one’s blessings.”
Studies show that people can deliberately cultivate gratitude. It’s possible to make a practice of recognizing gratitude for loved ones, colleagues, animals, nature, providence. This “attitude of gratitude” can generate a feeling of gratitude, which leads to an atmosphere of positivity that reaches inward and extends outward.
“People who are grateful feel less pain, less stress, suffer insomnia less, have stronger immune systems, experience healthier relationships, and do better academically and professionally,” the article continues. “Overall it can boost both your mental and your physical health.”
Just being around family and friends can evoke a feeling of gratitude. This is especially relevant right now, when mandates, personal decisions and health vulnerability may lead us to avoid visiting with those closest to us.
If that’s the case, we may have to be more intentional about fostering gratitude.
A daily reflection in the morning or evening, perhaps in a journal, can bring up the little joys and ordinary miracles that we often take for granted, but for which we can be grateful.
If only one thing is all you can muster, keep a happiness jar, where you jot down a happy moment of the day on a piece of scrap paper and drop it into a large jar.
Write thank you notes and mail them.
Call a friend or family member for a longer-than-usual conversation.
What helps me to feel gratitude is taking walks in my rural neighborhood. As I feel my strong healthy legs stride down the road, feel my feet on the ground, and look out over the hills, woods, river and, in the distance, the Blue Ridge Mountains, I am genuinely grateful to have a refuge from all the terrible things happening in the world.
The Benedictine monk David Steindl-Rast says that two things have to come together for someone to be grateful: First, we have to experience something we really like, and the second is that it has to be a gift. In other words, it must be a free gift — we haven’t bought it, we haven’t traded something for it, we haven’t earned it.
When you think about it, each moment is a gift. Each moment is simply given to us.
Sometimes, at random moments on ordinary days, the awareness dawns that I am still here.
Not everyone is here. Not my parents, not all of my childhood friends, not all of my heroes and heroines.
I am alive. I am healthy. I have a family and friends who love me. I have many opportunities each day for gratitude.
I have so much more than what is missing.
As John O’Donohue used to say, “It’s so much, just being here.”
