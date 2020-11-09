Before I start with my main thoughts today, thanks to my buddy John for the idea. I would like to add a short follow-up to the last two weeks' articles.
Regarding the future of companies working from home, I heard an interesting podcast this week and the theory expressed there was that housing may change. In the past, many couples without kids would buy homes with two bedrooms. One for them and one for guests. But now there is a trend that many young couples are looking to buy four-bedroom homes. Their suspicion was that both people are WFH and both need their own office space. That way they can have phone calls, online meetings, etc., without bothering each other. Does that mean a family of five will need seven or more bedrooms to include offices? Unknown, but time will tell.
OK, on to today’s actual topic. I know that many of you know that you can purchase any item in Walmart online and have it shipped to your home. I have done so a couple of times. Many times their online store offers items that you cannot get in the local brick-and-mortar stores. This is very convenient for the Doyle family right now after a couple of accidents and surgeries.
I know I am late to this party, but if you have not tried Walmart’s pickup, try it now. Keep in mind that many other stores have this capability too. This is the one that we have used. We tried it out when it first arrived and it failed our wishes miserably. So, me not willing to keep trying, quit. The problem was that you could order your groceries fine. Then you set up a store to pick up your supplies. That was easy too. Then you picked a date and time to pick them up. That was the issue, the only times available were weeks out. I tried to get it closer for convenience, which is what it is all about. So back to visiting the store each week.
Now back to John. A month or two ago he told me it was much better. So I tried again. Logged into the site, picked our groceries out, set it for the neighborhood Walmart and picked a day. To be exact, the next day from 5 to 6 p.m. Perfect!
Walmart sends you emails to remind you of your pickup on the date for your pickup. Near the time of arrival, Walmart uses the downloadable free app to let you know they are ready. You hit a button to let them know you are on the way. When you get there you pull into a numbered space and using the app again, you let them know what number you are in. Within just a few minutes, you are greeted by an employee making sure you are the correct person and telling you your order will be right out. They ask if you want it loaded in the trunk, back seat, or even the passenger side if some will fit there. Less than five minutes, other than once, I have been there and you are on your way.
There are other things too, but if you try it with this link, ghtech.site/Walmart, you and I will both get $10 off on your first order over $50. It takes a minimum of $35 for any order. If you are like the Doyles, that will not be hard to do. You must have a registered Walmart account to redeem the promo code. I hope we both get to enjoy the give from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.