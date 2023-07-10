WEYERS CAVE — Harmony Harvest Farm is set to be a bustle of color, scent and family fun for the fourth annual Flower Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Harmony Harvest Farm, owned and operated by sisters Stephanie Duncan and Jessica Hall, along with mom Chris Auville is a family endeavor that is changing the way the community thinks about flowers, where they come from and how they can enrich lives, Duncan said.
It opened in 2011 with a clear mission to provide opportunities for connections through a common love of flowers and to contribute to a growing need for American-grown flowers. The farm offers nearly 400 varieties across 100 different types of flowers, can ship nationwide and even offers workshops and guided tours, Duncan said.
“Whether people need something special or even just need a place to come and take a break for a minute, we are here for that,” said Stephanie Duncan, co-owner of the farm. "We like to be a place of peace for our community where they can come and enjoy flowers. We just invite anyone that wants to make connections or just wants a place to breathe. We are here."
Regular farm operations and the annual Flower Fair both have a common mission — the celebration and promotion of local production and American Grown Flowers. Duncan shared that 78% of flowers in the United States are actually imported, due in part to a culture of on-demand goods, but this comes with ethical repercussions that communities are slowly awakening to.
"We have to stop and think. I got what I wanted when I wanted it, but at what cost?” Duncan said. “Hopefully we can all look into our own communities and find there's so much value there. The quality and the connection, and being able to put dollars back into your own community.
"Flowers across the U.S. are so diverse based on different climates and growing zones. Luckily for the Shenandoah Valley, you’ve got one of the biggest flower farms on the east coast in your backyard, and that's us."
With soaring temperatures this season encouraging many to stay indoors, Duncan revealed why holding the event in July is so special and a good reason to attend this outdoor event.
"Everyone says it's so hot in July, why would you host it in July? It's because July is American Grown Flowers Month. The reason that is in July is that it's the only month that all 50 states, including Alaska, have things blooming. Our flower fair is our big American Grown Flowers Month party,” she said. "It allows the community to see a different type of agriculture in the valley. We are used to seeing field crops and livestock operations, but not a lot of people think about flower farming when they think about agriculture."
The fair will have a range of family friendly activities and something for everyone, according to Duncan, including a farm tour, live music, local food and drink vendors including Sage Bird Ciderworks, yoga and photo opportunities with a newly flowered-up LOVE sign, previously voted best in the Shenandoah Valley. In a special first for the festival, there will also be a children only flower arranging workshop delivered by the farm workers' and owners' very own children.
"It's very much family oriented. We try to have something for everybody because we truly believe flowers are for everybody, and everybody can live a better life through flowers," Duncan said.
Harmony Harvest Farm will also host related organizations on the day sharing important information about their activities, including Shenandoah Valley Bee Keepers Association, Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, local 4-H clubs and Wild Foods 4 Wildlife.
While final preparations are made for the fair, Duncan encourages all to go along to the farm for what she promises will be “a hoot and a half.”
“We put a lot of hard work into it, and we love it. It allows the community to come out and see who we are and what we do. We invite the community out to not only have a ton of fun but also to learn more about American-grown flowers, and as a community, we can ask the right questions about where our flowers come from to better support local flower productions,” she said.
Harmony Harvest Flower Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The farm is located at 201 Little Run Rd, Weyers Cave.
Admission to the Flower Fair is just $5 for adults with children under 12 entering for free. Some craft activities such as flower crown making and pick-your-own-flowers activities will have an additional charge.
Throughout the year Harmony Harvest Farm offers a range of services, workshops, guided tours, wedding flowers, and more. For more information about Harmony Harvest Farm visit https://www.hhfshop.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.