Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative Grows Through Latest Performance, Grant

Anyone can dance. That’s the spirit of a new series of classes put on by local project, Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative.
“Dance is for anybody and everybody’ said Ellie De Wall, HDC co-founder and secretary.
While performing its latest work RE / TURN the cooperative proved anyone can dance Feb. 24 at Eastern Mennonite University.
“Before we knew how to walk, run, or stand we knew how to dance,” De Waal said. “It’s innate to being a human, we express ourselves more often with movement than we do with words either on paper or verbally.”
Feb. 24’s performance was a collaboration between HDC, Ellie De Waal and Dancers, and Cumulus Dance of Charlottesville. The performance featured ballet, jazz, and modern dance pieces and was a celebration not only of dance itself but of the model which has been built in HDC.
Many with no experience in dance, as a performer or audience members, may think that a performance like this is not for them, however, that is not how HDC members see it.
“All the dances that choreographed for this piece are very accessible regardless of dance background because we are telling true stories of the experience of being a human,” De Waal said, of the show.
The journey to the late February performance and the creation of Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative began back in 2012 while De Waal was living in the Netherlands.
She was impressed to witness Dutch teachers responding to professional development budget cuts by supporting and educating each other, De Waal said.
This response to scarcity sparked a new mission, to bring that collaborative idea of development, and continued learning to her field of dance back in the U.S., to create a company for dancers, professional or otherwise, to learn together, dance together and share in the joy of movement.
It would be a 2014 chance encounter in a restaurant with fellow dancer and — now HDC president — Lara Mack that finally brought the Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative to life.
“In the beginning, we just wanted to teach each other, we had no other game plans than that,” De Waal said. “We had our first dance class in January of 2015. It was a good-sized adult dance class and I thought ‘Wow, this actually might happen.’”
Shortly after, Court Square Theater’s “24 Hour Project” became the platform for founding members of HDC’s first public performance. The company has gone on from there to produce and sell out several shows, with work being presented in West Virginia, the Richmond Dance Festival, around Harrisonburg in partnership with local venues and businesses, as well as expanding the offer of classes to the public.
“We wanted this to be a community, both for dancers and for people to access dance. And everyone should have access to it if they want it,” said De Waal.
HDC offers classes to new and returning dancers or those that are experienced but looking to learn new skills, including Ballet and Modern Dance.
“From my personal experience, this organization is a light for me,” said Bin Shin So, a dancer and choreographer. “I was a professional dancer for a long time, I moved from Boston to here and I have kids, so I stopped for a while until I met the cooperative — then I started to come back to dance.”
This is a powerful testament to an organization that continues to feed the skills and passions of movers of all kinds.
“People are coming and saying, ‘I used to dance when I was 4 years old but I stopped — but I found out this is a place for me to do basic ballet and they just come back,” said Anna St. Ours, HDC member artist, counselor, and dance therapist. “[Through HDC] people in Harrisonburg can say ‘Yes, I still dance, not only do I still dance but I’m learning new skills.’”
As the cooperative has grown, so too has the vision of these artists. Recently HDC, which is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, was awarded the inaugural grant from the Earlynn J. Miller Fund for the Arts, a fund that honors the late dancer, arts advocate, and JMU professor Earlynn J. Miller.
“Since the beginning of our existence we have been dependent on other organizations to rent space so that we can hold our classes,” de Waal said. “That’s our 2023 goal, to set up our own space.”
The possibility of a new space exciting development that will ensure facilities like sprung dance flooring, an essential component for dance classes and rehearsals, in addition to providing even wider access to dance for more people of this community, De Waal said.
De Waal said to find more information, follow Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative on its social media accounts, try a class, or donate at www.hburgdancecoop.org/donate.
“We have this beautiful ability as humans to express ourselves through our movement,” De Waal said.
